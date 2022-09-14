"Sometimes the best things are worth waiting a long time for." Johnson's individual journey to becoming an eventual Stanley Cup Champion didn't transpire without his own share of trying adversity in sacrifices, failures and heartbreak over the years as the longest tenured member of the organization. The 34-year-old and former first overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft began his career in St. Louis in 2007. After facing a rough patch of knee injuries upon tearing his ACL and suffering a tear to his MCL, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche in 2010, where he has been a mainstay since.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO