NHL
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
NHL
Prospects Showcase: Blackhawks 5, Wild 0
CHICAGO, Ill. -- After scoring five unanswered goals in a comeback victory on Friday night, the Minnesota Wild were unable to generate an offense, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 in the second and final game of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago on Sunday.
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Hamblin setting the standard
PENTICTON, BC - When the coach has a question in a meeting, James Hamblin has the answer. When you're in need of a captain at Rookie Camp, James Hamblin has the experience and proudly takes on that responsibility. When you have a job to be done on the ice, James...
NHL
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog as the Oilers Rookies open their Young Stars Classic tournament against the Jets Rookies. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies take on the Winnipeg Jets Rookies in the opening game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday at 5:00pm MT.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
NHL
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
NHL
Missed opportunities cost Jets against Canucks at Young Stars
Missed opportunities were a theme for the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at the Young Stars Classic, as they fell 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Event Centre. Winnipeg, now 0-2-0 at the tournament, hit two posts and couldn't convert on a five-on-three power play opportunity in the third - despite a number of good looks.
NHL
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
Marchenko's overtime goal gives Blue Jackets win over Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets completed the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., with a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon. Columbus finishes this year's version of the tournament with a 2-1 record. Game in a Paragraph. The Blue Jackets didn't play their best game but...
NHL
Erik Johnson's Day with the Stanley Cup
"Sometimes the best things are worth waiting a long time for." Johnson's individual journey to becoming an eventual Stanley Cup Champion didn't transpire without his own share of trying adversity in sacrifices, failures and heartbreak over the years as the longest tenured member of the organization. The 34-year-old and former first overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft began his career in St. Louis in 2007. After facing a rough patch of knee injuries upon tearing his ACL and suffering a tear to his MCL, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche in 2010, where he has been a mainstay since.
NHL
Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
NHL
Jets welcome Canada Life as first-ever jersey patch partner
The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program. WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2022 - Official Winnipeg Jets Adi-Pro jerseys will proudly display the Canada Life patch positioned on the upper right chest area of both home and away jerseys beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year jersey patch partnership. The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program which begins with the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Bruins Win First Game at Prospects Challenge in Buffalo
Boston beat Senators, 5-4, behind two-goal effort from Toporowski, Beecher winner. BostonBruins.com - Behind a two-goal showing from Luke Toporowski and the winner from Johnny Beecher in the third period, the Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-4, in the opener of the Prospects Challenge on Friday afternoon at the LECOM Harborcenter. Here's how it went down:
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Rookies Face Kings
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The Vegas Golden Knights rookie team gears up for its second game in San Jose as they take on the rookies from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can watch live on VegasGoldenKnights.com and listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
MacKinnon sets goal to sign new contract with Avalanche prior to season
LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon's goal is to sign a new contract with the Colorado Avalanche as soon as possible and play the rest of his NHL career with the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. MacKinnon is entering the final season of...
