Monroe man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison after gang fight near Neville High in January 2022

KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting
UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
L'Observateur
Monroe Man in Possession of Firearm at Local High School Sentenced to Federal Prison
MONROE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022 and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for marijuana in campus apartment
A Louisiana Tech student from Rayville was arrested Monday after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in his campus apartment. Tech Police responded to the Hutcheson apartments after housing staff smelled marijuana during a routine room inspection. From an apartment hallway, officers could see marijuana and several items of paraphernalia in plain view in a room belonging to Isaiah Thigpen, 18, of Rayville.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery. Once a police officer arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and identified him as […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for assaulting store manager
Ruston Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly assaulted the manager of the Dragon Smoke Shop at 409 S Vienna Street. Police were dispatched to the shop about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after a burglary had occurred at the shop earlier in the morning and cash stolen. A man matching the description of the suspect came into the store holding a metal television stand and was confronted by the store manager. The manager told the man to stay where he was and wait while he called the police.
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day. The suspect, Leandrew Nations,...
Three juveniles and 1 adult arrested by Monroe Police; charged with firearm and drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Monroe Police HEAT team arrested four suspects for narcotics and firearm charges stemming from alleged “Duce 5” gang activity on Gordon Avenue. According to police, the suspects include three juveniles. During the officers’ search, they collected […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for allegedly striking relative
A 62-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly struck his relative in the head with a rake. Ruston Police were called to apartments at 1701 Goodwin Road Friday afternoon regarding a juvenile who had been struck in the head and was bleeding. A witness told officers she saw the youth walk out of an apartment followed by an older man. The man struck the juvenile with a rake.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
KNOE TV8
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop captures wanted man
A Farmerville man was arrested by Ruston Police early Monday morning after he was stopped for excessive window tint. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Officer Sgt. T. Edmiston saw a car travelling on La. Highway 33 with window tint so dark the driver inside could not be seen. After the car was stopped, the driver, Christopher A. Dixon, 36, was told of the violation and that the percentage of light transmission through the tint was not met.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest follows domestic call
A Ruston man was arrested Saturday after police responded to a call of a disturbance at a West Barnett Springs Ave. residence. When Ruston officers arrived at the scene, they could hear yelling in the apartment. When they knocked on the door and announced their presence, someone inside yelled “help.” As officers attempted to force entry, Randy Roberson, 44, opened the door. He appeared to be irate and yelled repeatedly, “I did not touch her. She hit her head on the wall.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Farmerville, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to deputies, the crash took place on Highway 2 near Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. The driver’s black pickup truck should […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman attempts to pass fraudulent check
Ruston Police responded to Century Next Bank Monday morning regarding a woman attempting to cash a fraudulent check. A suspect was detained by officers while the matter was investigated. Bank staff said a woman attempted to cash a check from a local finance company but the name of the payee on the check had been marked out. The check was endorsed “Moon Diva.” The bank said the finance company had been contacted and said the check was not valid.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
