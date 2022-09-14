Monroe man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison after gang fight near Neville High in January 2022

Ruston Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly assaulted the manager of the Dragon Smoke Shop at 409 S Vienna Street. Police were dispatched to the shop about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after a burglary had occurred at the shop earlier in the morning and cash stolen. A man matching the description of the suspect came into the store holding a metal television stand and was confronted by the store manager. The manager told the man to stay where he was and wait while he called the police.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO