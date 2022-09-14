Read full article on original website
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Township Committee Lauds School Personnel
Saying the working relationship between Barnegat Township and the Barnegat Township School District “has never been better,” Mayor Alfonso Cirulli took time out to recognize key school system personnel at last week’s township committee meeting. First up was Sandi Altomare, assistant to the director of personnel and...
thesandpaper.net
Bille vs. Cunliffe for Barnegat Township Committee
Barnegat Township Committeeman Albert Bille is aiming for his fifth three-year term on the all-Republican committee on Election Day, Nov. 8. He is opposed by Democrat Charles Cunliffe, who has run unsuccessfully the last two years. A retired postmaster from Bayonne, Bille has twice served as mayor and deputy mayor.
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.
Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
thesandpaper.net
Seeing the Light: Old Barney Reemerges From Repair Mode
The “sight of the light” changed dramatically again on Monday, Sept. 12, as the scaffolding that made it look like an open-air skyscraper all summer started coming down. Barnegat Lighthouse is about a month away from being reopened to the public after a seven-month, $1.3 million refurbishment. “The...
thesandpaper.net
Good Times Roll
Barnegat residents, young and old, enjoyed a great summer with drive-in movies at the high school, thanks to the Van Dyk Group. Our Independence Day fireworks had 3,000 people in attendance and the parking lot cleared in 24 minutes. Thank you, Barnegat police. We had 12 exciting and very popular dock concerts, our great bay beach, car shows, candy bingo, a town-wide yard sale and a fish and crab contest.
thesandpaper.net
OceanFirst Foundation Adds Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator
Where there is a need, there is always a way. The need is strong – and it runs deeper than just cutting a check. That’s why OceanFirst Foundation has welcomed Julie Bellezza to its team as volunteer and community engagement coordinator. Bellezza is charged with organizing all aspects...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
thesandpaper.net
Yo-Ho-Ho! Pirate’s Day in Barnegat on Sept. 17
Pirates re-enactment crews, live music and a vendor fair will be highlighted when the Barnegat Township Recreation Department holds Pirate’s Day Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Russell Brackman Middle School on Barnegat Boulevard North. This is the second year it will be held...
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.
Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey
This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State. From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
The online portal for the N.J. ANCHOR property tax program is open and more are eligible. Here’s how to apply.
The online portal to apply for the state’s newest property tax savings program is open. The program, called ANCHOR — short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — replaces the Homestead Rebate. There are no age restrictions. It includes homeowners and tenants, and...
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
