Barnegat Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Township Committee Lauds School Personnel

Saying the working relationship between Barnegat Township and the Barnegat Township School District “has never been better,” Mayor Alfonso Cirulli took time out to recognize key school system personnel at last week’s township committee meeting. First up was Sandi Altomare, assistant to the director of personnel and...
thesandpaper.net

Bille vs. Cunliffe for Barnegat Township Committee

Barnegat Township Committeeman Albert Bille is aiming for his fifth three-year term on the all-Republican committee on Election Day, Nov. 8. He is opposed by Democrat Charles Cunliffe, who has run unsuccessfully the last two years. A retired postmaster from Bayonne, Bille has twice served as mayor and deputy mayor.
NJ.com

9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.

Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
thesandpaper.net

Seeing the Light: Old Barney Reemerges From Repair Mode

The “sight of the light” changed dramatically again on Monday, Sept. 12, as the scaffolding that made it look like an open-air skyscraper all summer started coming down. Barnegat Lighthouse is about a month away from being reopened to the public after a seven-month, $1.3 million refurbishment. “The...
thesandpaper.net

Good Times Roll

Barnegat residents, young and old, enjoyed a great summer with drive-in movies at the high school, thanks to the Van Dyk Group. Our Independence Day fireworks had 3,000 people in attendance and the parking lot cleared in 24 minutes. Thank you, Barnegat police. We had 12 exciting and very popular dock concerts, our great bay beach, car shows, candy bingo, a town-wide yard sale and a fish and crab contest.
thesandpaper.net

OceanFirst Foundation Adds Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator

Where there is a need, there is always a way. The need is strong – and it runs deeper than just cutting a check. That’s why OceanFirst Foundation has welcomed Julie Bellezza to its team as volunteer and community engagement coordinator. Bellezza is charged with organizing all aspects...
thesandpaper.net

Yo-Ho-Ho! Pirate’s Day in Barnegat on Sept. 17

Pirates re-enactment crews, live music and a vendor fair will be highlighted when the Barnegat Township Recreation Department holds Pirate’s Day Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Russell Brackman Middle School on Barnegat Boulevard North. This is the second year it will be held...
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
WPG Talk Radio

Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.⁣
