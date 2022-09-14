Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Officers Working A Scene On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest 2 Out Of The Three Suspects, For A Stolen Vehicle, Look-a-Like Drugs and Firearms
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A lot Of Reckless Driving, And LOTS of Accidents Being Reported…
Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Serious Accident In Machesney Park
29-year-old hurt in Rockford hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Rockford Thursday night. It happened at Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue around 10 p.m. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though he was reportedly in stable condition at last check. Eastbound traffic on Auburn Street was closed while […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Burglarize A Local Business; 1 Person Arrested, 2 Still At Large
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit & Run In Winnebago County, 2 Vehicles vs A Tree
WIFR
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery in Downtown Rockford
Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down to lesser charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man charged with six separate burglaries across the city earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week. Investigators said Michael Lockhart first robbed Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, on January 22nd. On January 27th, he robbed a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road. On […]
rockfordscanner.com
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana discusses the elimination of Cash Bail beginning January 1, 2023
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrested A Man On Several Charges, After They Attempted To Flee From Police
Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that. The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Rockford FD Firefighters On Scene Of A Fire Call At A Local High Rise
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
Killing of 16-year-old Freeport girl still unsolved after a year
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiahna Clark would have been starting her junior year in high school this year. Instead, almost one year ago, she was shot and killed in broad daylight. Her sister, Alysha, says the past year without her has been strange, and life doesn’t feel the same without her. “Like for some reason […]
