Golf Channel
Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the United States team
The United States Presidents Cup team features some of the top players in the world as it looks to continue its dominance in the biennial competition. The U.S. is 11-1-1 in cup history, with its lone defeat coming in Australia in 1998. It won the most recent edition, 16-14, in South Korea in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf Channel
Ten LIV Golf players listed in field for upcoming Dunhill Links
LIV Golf will once again have a significant presence at an upcoming DP World Tour event. Ten players who are competing this week in LIV’s fifth tournament will tee it up in two weeks at the Dunhill Links Championship, slated for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Scotland. Included in that...
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
Golf Channel
After Italian Open win, Robert MacIntyre has one goal and one goal only
Robert MacIntyre was quick to point out that the next Ryder Cup is still over a year away, but he still couldn’t ignore the magnitude of his victory Sunday at the Italian Open as it relates to next September’s matches in Rome. “This means everything,” MacIntyre said after...
Golf Channel
After costly three-putt, Danny Willett will 'live to fight another day'
Danny Willett had 3 feet, 7 inches for birdie to win the Fortinet Championship. He ended up losing it outright. In a crazy two-shot swing on the final green Sunday at Silverado Resort, Willett three-putted for bogey from inside 4 feet after playing competitor Max Homa chipped in for birdie moments earlier. And instead of Willett winning on the PGA Tour for the first time since the 2016 Masters, it was Homa successfully defending his title at the PGA Tour’s season opener in Napa, California.
Golf Channel
Matthew McClean wins all-Irish, multi-day U.S. Mid-Amateur final
It took two extra days, but a U.S. Mid-Amateur champion was finally crowned Saturday morning at Erin Hills. Heavy rains early in the championship extended the competition and caused the all-Irish final – fitting considering Erin is Gaelic for Ireland – to be played over two days for the second-straight year.
Golf Channel
Leadoff double proves costly for Rory McIlroy in Rome
Despite coughing up his lead and needing to birdie his final hole to shoot even par Saturday at the Italian Open, Rory McIlroy was thinking big picture. “Thankfully, I'm still in it,” he said. That sentiment arguably lasted just one hole on Sunday at Marco Simone Golf and Country...
Golf Channel
Tony Finau nearly shoots 57 on 8,100-yard course in 'video game' round
Less than a week from the Presidents Cup, Tony Finau appears to be in mid-season form — or maybe even better. In a casual round Friday at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Painted Valley Golf Course in Park City, Utah, Finau shot a course-record 60 on the 8,100-yard layout. Even though...
Golf Channel
Winner's bag: Fortinet Championship winner Max Homa
Here's a look at the equipment Max Homa used to successfully defend his Fortinet Championship title. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft; Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shafts.
Golf Channel
Harrison Endycott cracks driver, barely makes cut, shoots 7 under in Tour debut
Talk about a Tour debut to remember. So far, Harrison Endycott has shot par to begin his rookie season, cracked his driver in the second round, birdied to make the cut on the number and then shot 7-under 65 on Saturday to jump into contention. “It's funny. I feel very,...
