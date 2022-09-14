New COVID-19 booster available in every Mississippi county health dept.

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Mississippians can now receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot at any county health department.

Appointments can be made through the Mississippi State Health Department’s MSDH) vaccine clinic website or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The FDA says the new booster provides better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections.

With the flu season also coming, health care professionals say the boosters are safe to take with a flu shot.

The updated vaccines are recommended for use as a booster shot for those 12 and older at least two months after completion of the primary vaccination series or two months after the last booster shot.

“We strongly recommend that anyone eligible should go ahead and receive the updated booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications from COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “There is always the possibility of increased cases as we move into the fall and winter months. Don’t wait to protect yourself.”

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, children, and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

Patients should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment, if available.

