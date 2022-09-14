ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, deploys National Guard as more buses of migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHkQq_0hvBz9b900

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation, deploys National Guard as more buses of migrants from Texas a 00:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation and deployed the Illinois National Guard as Texas sends more migrants to Chicago.

Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday. In a little over a week, a total of six buses have arrived in Chicago.

Pritzker said he has deployed around 75 members of the Illinois National Guard for assistance as Chicago provides the migrants with shelter, food, and medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buuvJ_0hvBz9b900
Illinois governor deploys National Guard in response to migrants being sent from Texas 00:27

Pritzker confirmed more than 500 asylum seekers sent from Texas have arrived in the Chicago area already, with more buses arriving nearly every day.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.

On Wednesday, Pritzker said the Texas officials have been unresponsive and have not provided official notice. Pritzker called Abbott's actions a "stunt."

More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.

Comments / 375

Jack Hook
3d ago

So democrats proving they are for open borders but only as long as they don’t have to deal with any of the millions of illegal immigrants invading our country facts.

Reply(37)
222
Clyde Mckaskle
3d ago

so a few bus loads is a disaster in Chicago what do you think the border states are dealing with what a bunch of wusses Chicago is

Reply(9)
176
Pete peter
3d ago

Pritzger is the worst Governor ever in Illinois. He doesn't care about anybody except himself. He and Lighfoot do not care about the people of Illinois. Sad but true, I can't vote for either of them.

Reply(3)
94
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsy.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Sends Migrants To Massachusetts By Plane

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the latest tactic Republican governors have employed to push back on what they view as President Biden and Congressional democrats’ inaction on the migrant crisis. DeSantis sent two charter planes Wednesday carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — a popular vacation spot off the coast of Massachusetts.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Pritzker says Texas dropping migrants in Chicago in ‘dead of night’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Wednesday accused Texas of dropping off buses of migrants in Chicago in the “dead of night.”. “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping these human beings off in the dead of night,” Pritzker said at a press conference on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Two more buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday – for a total of six buses in a period of a little over a week.It was unclear late Tuesday how many people were on the buses, but we are told one local volunteer organization is helping care for 35 people.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Drivers flood Chicago Loop for second night for Mexican Independence Day festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of drivers converged downtown Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.A long line of drivers came down Washington Street near the CBS 2 Broadcast Center waving Mexican flags, honking their horns, and sometimes revving their engines in festivity. Some people were also seen sitting on cars and even popping off fireworks, and cars and motorcycles were seen traveling on the sidewalk in a few instances.People were also seen dancing in the middle of downtown streets, including Washington and Dearborn streetsA car caught fire at Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road just before 10 p.m., though it was not clear if this was related to the festivities.  Traffic was backed up around the downtown are area Friday night. A similar scene, though with relatively fewer cars, was seen on Thursday night.Chicago Police earlier announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police said they were working to make sure celebrations are safe – particularly people who wanted to drive in a car parade through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Proclamation#The White House
CBS Chicago

Clearing the air amid confusion about the Illinois Safe-T Act

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By now, you've probably heard about the Safe-T Act – a new law coming in January – but there is a lot of confusion.CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked to two people with differing perspectives about how they read the controversial bill.The question of whether there is a simple misunderstanding, or a deliberate misinformation of the law's intent and purpose. Social media is leaving people perplexed, and we are trying to clear the air.The Safe-T Act has left so many confused as to when someone will actually step before a judge - and whether they will stay locked up...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Sen Bailey Blasts Gov Pritzker At Scene Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Chicago

(Chicago, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame Governor Pritzker for Chicago’s gun violence. The state senator blasted his opponent yesterday at the site of a deadly mass shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park the night before. Bailey claimed Pritzker doesn’t care enough...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source.The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct. It is not clear if Cato's retirement is in any way related to the development Friday.Cato's current title is chief of counterterrorism. In 2020, he was a finalist for the superintendent position.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago to discuss women's reproductive health

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago on Friday.She was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker for a roundtable discussion on women's health.Their focus was fighting for reproductive rights after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade."We are in the wake of that decision facing a health care crisis in America," Harris said. "That requires us all to speak up and do all we can to ensure that we will fight to protect a woman's right to make decisions about her own body."The vice president went on to stress the importance of the upcoming midterm election, and said the candidates elected will have a major impact on the issue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy