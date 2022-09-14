ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What do the Las Vegas Raiders need to fix?

With week two here, the Las Vegas Raiders will need to fix a lot after week one. The Raiders were overcome by the Las Angeles Chargers in week one, with Derek Carr throwing 22/37 with three interceptions and a QB rating of 69.1. Las Vegas’ offense, besides two touchdowns, was not good with the defense letting the Chargers roll over them. The Raiders have many issues that game and will need to improve for the season to be a success. Las Vegas will also need to fix the defense after giving up three touchdowns and 355 yards in their loss. Vegas will need to fix these week one errors, or this season will be a disaster and end in misery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines

The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win

Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make some history on Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA

