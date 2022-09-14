Read full article on original website
September 17, 2022
13 Ohio Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools – Versailles is one of them. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 13 schools in Ohio. The recognition is based on... Threat actor breaches many of Uber’s critical...
Jeannette Burns
Jeannette Burns, age 91 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM at Brookdale Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Darke County, Ohio on August 10, 1931 she was one of 14 children to the late Ray & Marie (Wright) Marshall. Jeannette was a graduate of Palestine High School, class of 1949. Two years later she married the love of her life, Doyle, and they had 5 children. She had worked at Neff Lettering in Greenville for 42 years before retiring. In her free time she loved to spend the summers in Michigan with her husband, fishing. It was truly her happy place. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Doyle L. Burns: daughters Cindy Studebaker; Barbara Burns: 12 siblings.
Retired K9 Eric passes away
It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of retired Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Eric. Retired K9 Deputy Eric was handled by Deputy Jay Pearson. K9 Deputy Eric was certified in drug detection, tracking, article search and was a full time patrol dog. K9 Deputy Eric served the citizens of Darke County for 7 years until his retirement in August of 2021. He spent his retirement in the home of his handler, Deputy Jay Pearson, and his family.
James Kent Brewer
James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.
Ruth L Baker
Ruth L. Baker, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM at the Brethren Retirement Community. Ruth was born February 5, 1930 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Strobel) Cook. Ruth was a homemaker and worked at Gettysburg...
Garage Sale – Greenville – Sept 23 – 25
What: Retired Antique Dealer! Household goods, antique furniture, 1930 era cracked ice table and 4 chairs, majestic juicer, vida juicer, blue mason jars, regular canning jars, vintage insulators, sears sewing machine, 6 JD riding mowers (all need repair), and much more.
Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days
Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
Beverly Ann Hirsch
February 22, 1952 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 70) Beverly Hirsch, Age 70, of Greenville passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice of Columbus, OH. She was born February 22, 1952 to the late Harry & Thelma Hirsch (Link) of Greenville, OH. She will be greatly missed and...
Darke County Animal Shelter got more dogs looking for a new home
There are more dog looking for their forever couch: Hope, Fiona and Ray. All dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Stanley Melvin “Bud” Lamb
Lamb, Stanley Melvin “Bud”, age 94, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel & Mary Lamb & by a brother, Daniel. He was a US Army veteran, and he worked...
