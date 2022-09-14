ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushman, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

4 arrested on multiple drug charges

Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman

A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
CUSHMAN, AR
whiterivernow.com

Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman

A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
NEWPORT, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Cushman, AR
City
Newark, AR
County
Independence County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Stephens, AR
KTLO

MH man on parole arrested on firearms and theft charges

A Mountain Home man on parole was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving. According to the Mountain Home Police Department incident report, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Tommie Walker Auction where 35-year-old Mark Eugene Jeffries was running on foot and possibly had a pistol in his possession.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman gets prison time on drug possession charges

A woman arrested after drugs were found in her residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Wuest pled guilty to the charges against her, including having possession of 200 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used in both ingesting drugs and making them ready for sale.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman

According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
CUSHMAN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
KTLO

84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief

Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
GASSVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
GEPP, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals

A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing victim identified

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday stabbing. On Sunday Region 8 News spoke with Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens who said a stabbing in the northern part of the county was being investigated. An Independence County Sheriff’s Department incident report revealed the...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Izard County man facing five counts of rape

The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro

A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
KTLO

MH woman arrested for residential burglary

A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

City approves new facility for police department

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy