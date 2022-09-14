Read full article on original website
KTLO
4 arrested on multiple drug charges
Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
whiterivernow.com
Woman charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman
A Batesville woman has been charged after authorities allege she tried to run over another woman with a vehicle at a local shopping center. According to the arrest affidavit, Batesville Police were dispatched to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center on Tuesday morning regarding someone driving erratically through the parking lot and trying to run over a female subject.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KTLO
MH man on parole arrested on firearms and theft charges
A Mountain Home man on parole was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving. According to the Mountain Home Police Department incident report, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Tommie Walker Auction where 35-year-old Mark Eugene Jeffries was running on foot and possibly had a pistol in his possession.
KTLO
Woman gets prison time on drug possession charges
A woman arrested after drugs were found in her residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Wuest pled guilty to the charges against her, including having possession of 200 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used in both ingesting drugs and making them ready for sale.
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
whiterivernow.com
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
KTLO
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
Police search for missing woman last seen in Van Buren County
CLINTON, Ark. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 38-year-old Chelsea Woods was last seen in Clinton on August 28. Reports state that Woods is about 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO
Beaten in jail and left unnoticed, former Baxter County inmate files federal lawsuit asking for damages
A Mountain Home man who alleges fellow inmates beat him up and staff ignored him while he was locked up in the Baxter County jail has filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Ray Gauger contends that in the early morning hours...
Kait 8
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators suspect arson after four homes on one street went up in flames. According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9 p.m. on Holden Street in Diaz. Officers said the homes have been abandoned for 20 years...
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing victim identified
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday stabbing. On Sunday Region 8 News spoke with Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens who said a stabbing in the northern part of the county was being investigated. An Independence County Sheriff’s Department incident report revealed the...
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
neareport.com
Saturday night shooting now a murder investigation in Jonesboro
A shooting incident has become a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday night at the Links Apartments in Jonesboro. He later died. Derrick Kentrail Leonard, 19, was shot and later died during surgery, Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed to NEA Report on Sunday. The call...
KTLO
MH woman arrested for residential burglary
A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
KATV
Little Rock man arrested after mother asks 'friends' to scare her son, Beebe police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday for what officials said was a scare tactic towards a teenage boy gone wrong, Beebe police said Monday. In a post on social media, Beebe police said 31-year-old Donnie Ray Howell was arrested after physically attacking a 14-year-old whose mother had contacted "friends" to scare her son.
Kait 8
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
