Original ‘A League of Their Own’ star loves that the remake’s characters don’t have to just be closet roommates anymore

‘House of the Dragon’ fans are not ready to say goodbye to today’s departing stars
It is no secret that there were multiple time skips throughout House of the Dragon. And while it’s surprising to see each episode take place months or even years later than the previous episode, it still remained consistent with its storytelling. And with episode five about to be released on HBO and HBO Max, fans began to get emotional as they say their farewells to two of the cast members.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
When does Disney’s ‘Wish’ come out, and what is it about?
Disney announced a number of upcoming projects at its D23 Expo. Many are instantly recognizable, like a live-action Little Mermaid, a sequel to Inside Out, and a Lion King spinoff called Mufasa, while others are new to our senses, like Elemental, Elio, and Chang Can Dunk. Perhaps most intriguing of the upcoming originals is Wish, a throwback watercolor/CG animation directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Thankfully, Disney has revealed much more about Wish than mere logistics. Here’s the plot for the film and when we can expect its release.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
Can ‘House of the Dragon’ rival ‘Game of Thrones’? Audiences weigh in
House of the Dragon is not even halfway done with its first season yet, but the fans seem to consider its successful run all but guaranteed, with some even going so far as to suggest that it will soon rival Game of Thrones. The prequel series has done that, of...
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
Who plays Adar in ‘Rings of Power’ and where you’ve seen them before
Amazon’s highly anticipated fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and fans are slowly getting to see their favorite characters make their way to the screen. The latest of these is one of the show’s villains, Adar. While Adar was shown during...
How Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively pops up in her music
Among Taylor Swift’s closest friends are the superstar actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Married since 2012, they first connected to the singer through comments that Blake, who is a longtime fan, made online around the time the “Bad Blood” music video came out. And the rest is history.
MCU theory suggests that Loki will become protector of the multiverse
Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
Mirthful Marvel fans try their damndest to fathom the MCU’s single funniest scene
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have been billed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first foray into full-blown comedy, but based on the concerted review-bombing campaign, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that a lot of fans don’t think it’s the most humorous content to emerge from the franchise.
Is the feud between Drake and Anthony Fantano really about vegan cookies?
The relationship between artists and critics has always been a strenuous one, to say the least. It makes sense, right? When you devote yourself to creating a piece of art that you think perfectly represents you, only for someone to tear it down on an established and public platform, that could be discouraging. However, music juggernaut Drake may have taken things to a new level following some seemingly nonchalant comments from famed music reviewer and YouTube personality Anthony Fantano.
Here’s how Henry Cavill would look as X-Men’s Beast
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can now boast the full swathe of the comic material in its projects, and one of the most requested to return is the X-Men. After a several year hiatus, fans are begging for a bit of mutant action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most desired returns is the character Beast, and fan-art has seen none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill take on the hairy blue role. Cavill has been alienated from his role in the DC Extended Universe, with diehards hoping Marvel extends an olive branch to The Witcher star.
Kim Kardashian slammed by ‘Skinnygirl’ boss in wake of lottery lawsuit
A feud between reality stars is playing out on social media amidst a lawsuit being leveled at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick related to an alleged fake lottery scam. Specifically, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is being vocal about her criticism of the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.
Who is BLACKPINK songwriter Teddy Sinclair and where have we seen her before?
BLACKPINK just released their second studio album BORN PINK, just weeks before their world tour begins. But if you look at the album’s credits, you’ll notice that there were fewer producers involved compared to their first studio release The Album. Familiar names such as Bekuh Boom make a return to work on BORN PINK, but a new collaborator has made her way to work on one of BLACKPINK’s newest tracks.
List of easter eggs found in BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ music video
On the same day BLACKPINK released their latest album BORN PINK and embarked on their world tour, the female K-Pop group released their newest single titled, ‘Shut Down’. This song is the second featured single from their second studio album and prior to its release, a teaser for the music video was released.
Here’s how Cillian Murphy could look as the MCU’s Doctor Doom
One of the most menacing Marvel villains of all-time, Doctor Doom, has yet to see justice in big-screen adaptations despite three different attempts. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now the home for the Fantastic Four and their range of villains, many are hoping for a big name actor to take on perhaps the most well-known Marvel villain. Cillian Murphy made a name for himself as Batman villain Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, so why not as Doom?
