Maryland State

WTOP

Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge

Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape

Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash that closed Batlimore Beltway's Outer Loop for hours

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A three-vehicle crash that closed the Outer Loop of the Beltway early Friday morning left a driver dead, police said. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Outer Loop at Edmondson Avenue, where an Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Transit Administration.
BALTIMORE, MD
marinelink.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
MARYLAND STATE
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
NBC Washington

Nats Park Occupancy Permit Set to Expire at End of Month

A condition of Nationals Park’s original occupancy permit means it’s set to expire at the end of the month. The 2006 agreement to build the ballpark required Events DC, the stadium’s owner, to build on the premises 46,000 square feet of space for retail, entertainment and arts uses at the stadium’s southeast corner at First Street and Potomac Avenue before a permanent certificate of occupancy can be issued. The temporary permit expires Sept. 30.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
MARYLAND STATE

