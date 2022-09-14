Read full article on original website
WTOP
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
WTOP
Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape
Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety. But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a...
D.C. Reduced The Speed Limit To 25 Miles Per Hour On Some Major Streets
The District Department of Transportation announced Friday that some of the city’s busiest and fastest roads have reduced the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph:. A 5-mile stretch of Connecticut Avenue, a key commuter route between D.C. and Montgomery County. A 5-mile stretch of New York Avenue, a...
VDOT to begin work on Woodrow Wilson Bridge this weekend
(September 13, 2022) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform overnight repairs to reinstall a barrier gate on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Thursday, September 15. To allow crews to complete the repairs safely, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT SHA) crews will close the two left lanes of the northbound span of the Woodrow […]
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
bethesdamagazine.com
Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring not expected to reopen until late 2026
County Council Member Andrew Friedson is urging officials representing the Purple Line construction project to reconsider plans to delay the reopening of the Capital Crescent Trail between Bethesda and Silver Spring until the light rail begins operating in late 2026. During Wednesday’s council update on the project, Friedson said he...
bethesdamagazine.com
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash that closed Batlimore Beltway's Outer Loop for hours
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A three-vehicle crash that closed the Outer Loop of the Beltway early Friday morning left a driver dead, police said. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the Outer Loop at Edmondson Avenue, where an Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Transit Administration.
marinelink.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
NBC Washington
Nats Park Occupancy Permit Set to Expire at End of Month
A condition of Nationals Park’s original occupancy permit means it’s set to expire at the end of the month. The 2006 agreement to build the ballpark required Events DC, the stadium’s owner, to build on the premises 46,000 square feet of space for retail, entertainment and arts uses at the stadium’s southeast corner at First Street and Potomac Avenue before a permanent certificate of occupancy can be issued. The temporary permit expires Sept. 30.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
Three injured after shots fired from car outside DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Baltimore County, police say
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say a 39-year-old Baltimore woman died in a three-vehicle crash early this morning in Baltimore County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack said the crash happened on the outer loop on I-695 at Edmondson Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m.
