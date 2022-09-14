Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike
Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Freight Train Hits Truck, Blocking Roads in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream
Army Trail Road is closed in both directions in suburban Bloomingdale after a freight train struck a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the roadway is closed in both directions between Gary Avenue and 84th Court because of the collision, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Officials...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlip.com
Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
richmond-il.com
Downtown Event Road Closures 9-16-22
Beginning 7AM on Saturday, September 17, the areas shown below will be closed until the evening to accommodate events and pedestrians in the downtown area. – WEST BROADWAY BETWEEN RT 12 & THE PRAIRIE TRAIL. – EAST BROADWAY BETWEN RT 12 & MEDIAN. – MUNICIPAL PARKING LOT. Please move your...
fox32chicago.com
Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue after several arrests, vehicles were impounded Thursday
CHICAGO - More caravans are expected to take over downtown Chicago Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The annual holiday celebrates Mexico declaring its independence from Spain in 1810. On Thursday night, vehicles could be seen on Michigan Avenue with flags flying out of the windows, and people...
Arlington Heights officials assure residents they're taking Bears project slowly, carefully
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there’s a long way to go with the project, though the village is off to a great start. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kenosha.com
Introducing the 10 new additions to Kenosha’s Sculpture Walk
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The HarborPark promenade completed its long-awaited makeover on Thursday (Sept. 15) as 10 new sculptures were installed for the...
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
wwisradio.com
Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired
(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
Comments / 0