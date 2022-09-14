ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Metra cancels 6 Thursday night UP-North trains ahead of impending rail strike

Metra announced Wednesday that it is canceling six Thursday night train runs on the Union Pacific North line that serves Evanston in anticipation of a potential nationwide strike by freight railroad workers. The canceled runs are inbound trains 372 and 374, which depart Waukegan at 10:05 and 11:05 p.m., and...
EVANSTON, IL
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
wlip.com

Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
WISCONSIN STATE
richmond-il.com

Downtown Event Road Closures 9-16-22

Beginning 7AM on Saturday, September 17, the areas shown below will be closed until the evening to accommodate events and pedestrians in the downtown area. – WEST BROADWAY BETWEEN RT 12 & THE PRAIRIE TRAIL. – EAST BROADWAY BETWEN RT 12 & MEDIAN. – MUNICIPAL PARKING LOT. Please move your...
RICHMOND, IL
kenosha.com

Introducing the 10 new additions to Kenosha’s Sculpture Walk

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The HarborPark promenade completed its long-awaited makeover on Thursday (Sept. 15) as 10 new sculptures were installed for the...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
wwisradio.com

Three US Coast Guard Stations Along Lake Michigan to be Repaired

(Sheboygan, WI) — Money from the federal government will pay for rebuilding three damaged U-S Coast Guard stations along Lake Michigan. Stations in Sturgeon Bay, Kenosha, and Sheboygan will each receive 40-million dollars from Washington. Two of the stations were heavily damaged by flooding in 2019. The Coast Guard had to move its operations offsite. U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined two other senators supporting the legislation to authorize funding for the work this year and next year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL

