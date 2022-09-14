HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO