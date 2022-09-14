Read full article on original website
Kentucky offers Simon Kenton tackle and North Hardin wide receiver
Kentucky has offered Independence (Ky.) Simon Kenton 2025 offensive tackle Aba Selm (6-foot-4, 293), Starke (Fla.) Bradford 2024 athlete Chalil Cummings (5-foot-11, 186), Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera (6-foot-3.5, 290), McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy 2024 running back Brandon Hood (5-foot-10, 190), Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst 2024 offensive tackle Andrew Sprague (6-foot-8, 260), Mobile Christian School (Ala.) 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon (6-foot-3, 211), Nashville (Tenn.) CPA 2024 linebacker Crews Law (6-foot-1, 205), Alcoa (Tenn.) 2025 athlete Eli Owens (6-foot-2, 226), Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Floyd (6-foot-6, 270), Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin 2024 wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr. (5-foot-11, 184), Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore (6-foot-3, 190) and Washington (Okla.) 2025 tight end Nate Roberts (6-foot-4, 215).
