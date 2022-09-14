Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Pedestrian dies after crash with SUV, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police are working to identify a pedestrian that died after being hit by an SUV on Saturday night. The sergeant said a man was walking on Illinois and used a crosswalk while the “no crossing” light was on. Another man was driving westbound on the avenue when he struck the victim in the middle of the roadway.
fox4news.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash with cyclist in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist. The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of W. Jefferson Street. Investigators found that a man who was...
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
dallasexpress.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest
A fight that began as a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an arrest in Mesquite after a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another man, according to police. The road rage incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police believe that both vehicles involved in the road rage were stopped in a parking lot.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Dallas police are looking for a driver who struck a woman on Tuesday in east Oak Cliff, killing her. The incident began with a shooting, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. At about 1:45 a.m. on September 13, a man and a woman were arguing in the 800 block of South Denley Drive, near Morrell Avenue, when an acquaintance of the woman walked over.
Man arrested in death of cyclist in Grand Prairie, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has been arrested after police said he allegedly hit and killed a cyclist in Grand Prairie and didn't stop to help. Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, near Great SW Parkway. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
dallasexpress.com
‘Sting Operation’ Leads to Arrest
Dallas Police arrested a man on a felony robbery warrant Thursday afternoon, halting traffic along the westbound 5200 block of Spring Valley Road. With guns drawn, police surrounded a silver Kia Sorento on September 15 at around 2 p.m. Officers on the scene described the incident to The Dallas Express as an “investigation” and a “sting operation,” but were unable to share more details.
dallasexpress.com
Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned
A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
dallasexpress.com
Police Seeking Northwest Dallas Robbery Suspects
Dallas police three men suspected of a robbery in northwest Dallas last week. On September 9, the three men allegedly robbed several individuals at 2903 Lombardy Lane. Further details of the robbery were not provided, but police released pictures of the suspects, in the hope that the public can help identify them.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Dallas cyclist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man they believe was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed a cyclist on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Connors III was arrested on Thursday and charged for an accident involving a death. 45-year-old Billy Watley was riding his bike on...
dallasexpress.com
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
2 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN, Texas - Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. The crowded event was nearly the scene of what could’ve been a deadly mass shooting. "We’re taking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
