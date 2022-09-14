On Friday morning, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court to list the numerous constitutional violations that will be brought on by the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today or SAFE-T Act. The act, which the State General Assembly passed in 2021 made several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Glasgow has repeatedly spoken against the law, saying that the changes will lead to an increase in crime and will tie the hands of law enforcement and prosecutors from holding those who break the law accountable.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO