UPDATE: Missing man found safe and being cared for
Wednesday 9/14/22 10:13 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD said that Gordon has been found and is being cared for.
ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD searching for missing endangered person
Wednesday 9/14/22 9:07 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for an endangered man, who is missing.
CSPD said that 74-year-old Charles Gordon, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8:11 p.m. on Vickers Drive, between North Union and North Academy Boulevards.
According to CSPD, he is 6’0″, 170 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was wearing a black jacket.
CSPD asks if you see Gordon to call (719) 444-7000.
