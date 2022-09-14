Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
swnewsmedia.com
Mental health classes comes to Savage
When Savage officials asked residents how the city should spend $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan funds, one response kept popping up: on free mental health resources. It’s why the city decided to provide a $3,500 grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health classes.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Marian San
Marian San, age 98, resident of Belle Plaine Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, and formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on September 8, 2022. Marian was born Elizabeth Marian Blom on August 25, 1924 in Esterville, IA, to Benard and Barbara (Fank) Blom. Her Dad called her Marian and it continued throughout her life. The family moved from Esterville to Lake Belt Township near Ceylon, MN, where she attended school. The family later moved to Cedar Township in the Trimont, MN area.
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: Together let's build on district's strong foundation
Recently we welcomed more than 8,700 students to the 2022-23 school year and last week students and staff enjoyed the first full week of school. As the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools I am looking forward to this school year with great optimism. Since starting in July, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Lisa Atkinson for school board
I am writing in support of Lisa Atkinson for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools School Board. We have four seats up for election on Nov. 8 and I plan on voting for Lisa because our district needs change desperately. Lisa has been a strong advocate for education for as long as...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Vern Soll
Vern “Butch” Soll, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 86 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family, who will continue to honor his legacy by passing on the same family values that he instilled in them. His Celebration...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Corazon M. Noyes
Corazon Millano Noyes, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 6 with her family by her side. A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 22 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 23 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake with visitation at church one hour prior. Father Tom Walker will preside. Interment Spring Lake Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)
(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Sept. 6-12
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 8: A...
Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work
MORE: Click here for the latest updates from day 2 of the nursing strikeMINNEAPOLIS -- Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning. At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside. Striking nurses say their traveling counterparts can't provide the same quality of care they can."They don't know our policies [or] our protocols," said Angela Becchetti, a registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. "They don't know where stuff is, how does our unit work, how do our...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Richard C. Erickson
Richard C. Erickson “Dick,” age 90, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Dick was born in Valders, WI, on November 27, 1931, to father Raymond Erickson and mother Frances (McNamara) Erickson. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family and community were...
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Man injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests.
Comments / 0