Shakopee, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Mental health classes comes to Savage

When Savage officials asked residents how the city should spend $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan funds, one response kept popping up: on free mental health resources. It’s why the city decided to provide a $3,500 grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health classes.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Marian San

Marian San, age 98, resident of Belle Plaine Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, and formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life on September 8, 2022. Marian was born Elizabeth Marian Blom on August 25, 1924 in Esterville, IA, to Benard and Barbara (Fank) Blom. Her Dad called her Marian and it continued throughout her life. The family moved from Esterville to Lake Belt Township near Ceylon, MN, where she attended school. The family later moved to Cedar Township in the Trimont, MN area.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Together let's build on district's strong foundation

Recently we welcomed more than 8,700 students to the 2022-23 school year and last week students and staff enjoyed the first full week of school. As the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools I am looking forward to this school year with great optimism. Since starting in July, I...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Paid letter: Lisa Atkinson for school board

I am writing in support of Lisa Atkinson for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools School Board. We have four seats up for election on Nov. 8 and I plan on voting for Lisa because our district needs change desperately. Lisa has been a strong advocate for education for as long as...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Vern Soll

Vern “Butch” Soll, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 86 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family, who will continue to honor his legacy by passing on the same family values that he instilled in them. His Celebration...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Corazon M. Noyes

Corazon Millano Noyes, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 6 with her family by her side. A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 22 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 23 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake with visitation at church one hour prior. Father Tom Walker will preside. Interment Spring Lake Cemetery.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Sept. 6-12

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 8: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work

MORE: Click here for the latest updates from day 2 of the nursing strikeMINNEAPOLIS -- Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning. At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside. Striking nurses say their traveling counterparts can't provide the same quality of care they can."They don't know our policies [or] our protocols," said Angela Becchetti, a registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. "They don't know where stuff is, how does our unit work, how do our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Richard C. Erickson

Richard C. Erickson “Dick,” age 90, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Dick was born in Valders, WI, on November 27, 1931, to father Raymond Erickson and mother Frances (McNamara) Erickson. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family and community were...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

