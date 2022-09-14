MORE: Click here for the latest updates from day 2 of the nursing strikeMINNEAPOLIS -- Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning. At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside. Striking nurses say their traveling counterparts can't provide the same quality of care they can."They don't know our policies [or] our protocols," said Angela Becchetti, a registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. "They don't know where stuff is, how does our unit work, how do our...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO