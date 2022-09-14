Read full article on original website
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events
More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...
Queen’s funeral will be ‘our reality moment’, says Master of the King’s Music
The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she...
Unseen portrait of joyous Queen released by Palace ahead of final farewell
An unseen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy has been released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral.The photograph, taken in May ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.In a televised tribute to her mother-in-law on Sunday evening, the Queen Consort recalled the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and said: “I will always remember her smile.”The Queen, who is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip...
Dylan Alcott reveals what he will say to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle if he meets them at the Queen's funeral: 'I hope he is doing alright'
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
