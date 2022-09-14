Dog Seen Wandering at Festival Could Get New Home

(Picture Credit: Salima Senyavskaya/Getty Images)

A dog found wandering alone during Wales’ Green Man Festival is set to get a new home.

Security personnel found the Terrier mix alone at the festival last month. However, in the weeks since the festival, nobody has come forward to claim her. Only service dogs were allowed on the site to begin with, according to the festival’s rules.

Finding Bonnie at Green Man

Bonnie is thought to be around six or seven years old. She was taken care of by Green Man staff as they waited to see whether somebody would claim her. When nobody did, they took Bonnie to the vet to see if she was microchipped, but she wasn’t registered.

They asked the groundskeeper if Bonnie could have belonged to anyone nearby, but nobody came forward. There was a social media appeal to find Bonnie’s dog parent, while she stayed at the Keepers Cottage Boarding Kennels, but when nobody claimed her still she moved to the Hope Rescue shelter, and should be able to find a new home once she’s been assessed and all checks have been carried out.

“It’s a mystery where she came from,” said event controller Beth. “She was so affectionate and friendly during the time she was with us – surely someone must be missing her?”

What To Do if You Find a Stray Dog

If you find a stray dog, the American Humane Society have some guidelines. They recommend that you try to carefully capture and contain the animal if possible, but call the authorities if the animal is aggressive or if you’d be putting yourself in a dangerous situation.

Should you be able to capture the dog, you should check for ID and if they have some, file a ‘found’ report with your local animal shelter. If not, it’s best to get the dog scanned by the vet to see if there’s a microchip, like the festival staff did with Bonnie.