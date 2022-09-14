Read full article on original website
CHAMPION GETS ANOTHER BIG WIN
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Champion avenged last years tough loss to LaBrae in Week 5 by going to Leavittsburg and rocking the Vikings by a score of 37-14. Champion set the tone on its first drive of the field. They marched right down the field and capped their impressive drive off with a Nick Vesey touchdown. Vesey would score again on the night. Joey Fell would join him with a pair of touchdowns. For LaBrae Trenton Stehura threw two touchdowns.
SOUTH RANGE POURS IT ON POLAND
CANFIELD, OH- A week ago, many local critics were looking at South Range as a team on the brink of distress, and they had good reason following a game that challenged the Raiders physically and mentally against Struthers. They heard it for seven days: six turnovers, the pressure is too much, etc.
VALLEY PUTS ON A SATURDAY NIGHT SHOW
CAMPBELL OH- An epic week five of high school football was capped off with style and power by the Valley Christian Eagles who continued their undefeated war path as they enforced a running clock for the entirety of the second half against Lisbon before taking home the win 45-18. Player of the game went to Ve’Shun Gurley as he pulled down to Randy Moss style catches and took them both to the endzone.
TIGERS CLAW OUT PALESTINE
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville is quietly putting together an impressive season in 2022. In Week 5 they cruised to their third win of the year 56-14. The offensive explosion didn’t come right away. The Tigers offense only managed 6 points in the first quarter. While their defense stayed strong, their offense quickly picked up momentum. The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter, and never looked back. Tyrell Watkins had a monster night catching the ball. He caught three balls and gained 112 yards, with two touchdowns.
BOARDMAN OFFENSE BAFFLES BEARS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.
SOUTH RANGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH DAN YEAGLEY
CANFIELD, OH- Coming off perhaps the toughest and most physical game of the season, the South Range football team were able to cling on to victory against NE8 foe, Struthers. In a game that showed a bit of the human element in the otherwise robotic and methodical presence of South Range, it’s snapped the focus back to what improvements need to be moving forward.
SPRINGFIELD PUTS A STOP TO RAMS UNDEFEATED SEASON
MINERAL RIDGE, OH- A good start in the first half is always important in football, but starting the second half strong is even more important for a team like Springfield. The Tigers traveled to Mineral Ridge to take on the unbeaten Rams Friday night. Not only was Springfield looking to hand Ridge their first loss, the Tigers were looking for their first win of the season. After trading shots, Springfield would eventually get the last shot with just seconds to go to take down Mineral Ridge, 20-12.
JEFFERSON DRAWS EVEN IN NE8 PLAY
NILES OH- since 2015, the Jefferson Area Falcons have not won a game against their NE8 rival Niles McKinley Red Dragons. With a great three and one start to the season however, would that change or would Niles bounce back after their tough loss to Lakeview last week and keep their playoff hopes alive?
GIRARD BRINGS BULLDOGS DOWN TO EARTH
CORTLAND, OH- Girard keeps it rolling and stays unbeaten as they shut out their NE8 foe, Lakeview on Friday night, 49-0. From start to finish, the Indians were all over the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first, Girard led 21-0 thanks to scores on their first two possessions and a 72-yard TD pass from Nic Bengala to Stephen Sims.
TIGERS STAY RED HOT
EAST PALESTINE OH- State Ranked Wellsville traveled north to East Palestine looking to put a stranglehold on their lead at the top of the EOAC. The grip tightened as the Tigers overpowered the Bulldogs for their 10th straight win (25-15, 25-14, 25-9). East Palestine looked up to the challenge early...
BROOKFIELD KEEPS RUNNING STRONG
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield’s offense has been on some kind of tear since their week 1 loss to Ursuline. Their dominance continued in Week 5 as they traveled to Campbell and rolled 53-13. The Warriors have now scored 147 points in the last three weeks. Christian Davis had a big highlight play with a 40 yard touchdown run, almost untouched.
SOUTHERN TAKES CLIPPERS BEST PUNCH
SALINEVILLE, OH- Every once and awhile you will witness a game that looks like a blowout on the scoreboard, but on the field it felt a lot closer than a blowout. That is exactly how the Southern and Columbiana game felt Friday night as the Idians hosted the Clippers and came away with a 51-14 victory.
SALEM WALKS IT OFF IN PADUA
PADUA OH- The old adage “it’s not over until the fat lady sings” was never more true for the Salem Quakers than it was last night. After an abysmal first half offensively, they flipped the script in the 2nd half and came away victorious on a last second, 20-yard field goal by Hayden Tomidajewicz to cap the comeback.
FELL NEVER FALLS
WARREN OH- One if the more under the radar players in the area right now is Champion’s quarter back Joey Fell. Fresh off a season with 1000 pass, and rush yards, it’s hard to imagine him even doing better. But like all great athletes Fell has raised the bar on himself and his teammates. After a tough 0-2 start the Golden Flashes have stormed on a 2 game win streak, and have a shot to push above .500 in Week 5 against LaBrae. As the season keeps going, Fell’s main goal is to put his team in a position to make the playoffs, something Champion football hasn’t done in a long time.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
EAGLES SPREAD THEIR WINGS IN OVERTIME
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dating back to 1916, the Hubbard Eagles (4-1) played host to the Struthers Wildcats (1-4) in an NE8 Conference matchup. Both teams entered the night coming off loses to start conference play, the Wildcats a 13-23 defeat to the defensing champion South Range Raiders, while Hubbard saw themselves lose a second half lead to the Poland Bulldogs 21-28. The Hubbard offense seemed to have picked up where it last left off in Poland, on a bad note. Of the Eagles five first half possession, the boys in blue were forced to punt four times with two three-and-outs. The only score of the first half would come from a Struthers punt return by senior Alec Grzyb from fifty-two-yards out.
FITCH SINKS THE RAIDERS
The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been the talk of The All-American Conference the past few seasons. Looking to go for their third straight conference victory, coming off a win against The Canfield Cardinals, The Falcons now had their sights set on a Thursday evening matchup with The Warren Harding Raiders.
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- I caught up with Salem head coach Ron Johnson this week, as they look to rebound from a tough loss in Week for the the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders. Coach Johnson talked about rebounding and learning from the first loss of the year, and also how proud he was that they kept taking shots and responding, albeit in a loss. Get ready for Week 5 with Episode 3 of Coach’s Corner With Ron Johnson.
URSULINE GETS BACK ON TRACK
WARREN, OH- Ursuline traveled to Warren to face the Warren Harding Raiders in a night celebrating the 1972 Warren Western Reserve championship. The Irish would spoil the party. Scoring 28 points after being down 7 points in the first quarter. Quarterback Jack Ericson would have 3 combined touchdowns in the winning effort.
