Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to 12275 Pellicano Dr. to investigate a shooting that happened early this morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., officers responded to the outside of the Oyster Bar near Pellicano Dr. in reference to a shooting. Officers located an individual in his mid 30s with an apparent gun […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Four teens arrested for drive-by shooting near Horizon

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On September 17, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station responded to a drive-by shooting at the 13000 block of Goucher Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located and arrested four subjects in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Elijah Lira 18-year-old Horacio […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA

One man dies after being stabbed in Socorro Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– One man is dead after being stabbed in Socorro. It happened at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley early Saturday morning. The Socorro Police Department responded to the call just before 4 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital where he...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies

EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Crime of the Week: I-10 East Murder

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the I-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10. On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash on I-10 near Transmountain backing up traffic in West El Paso

UPDATE - The westbound lanes of I-10 near Transmountain have been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions, according to a tweet from El Paso Police's traffic page. EL PASO, Texas - Multiple vehicles got into a crash on I-10 near Transmountain on El Paso's west side. The collision led to traffic being backed up on all westbound lanes in the area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

