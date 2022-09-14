Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
broomfieldleader.com
Air quality is focus of ‘Go-Tober’ campaign
Improving air quality is an effort the Denver Regional Council of Governments says everyone can participate in. For Go-Tober, DRCOG is asking for business to get on board. The environmental outreach effort encourages Denver-area organizations to encourage their staff to opt for eco-friendly commuting options to reduce carbon emissions. “Go-Tober...
broomfieldleader.com
State finds Denver violated the rights of Black boys with disabilities
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Denver Public Schools systematically violated the rights of Black boys with disabilities who attend specialized programs, state education officials found in a wide-ranging...
broomfieldleader.com
Saturday Jam in Broomfield unites polished and novice musicians
For the past 15 years a revolving cast of musicians have participated in a “Saturday Jam” session that currently convenes in the basement at the Broomfield Fraternal Order of Eagle Lodge. “We have every kind of ability,” said co-organizer Larry Vorwerck. The loose affiliation of string pickers...
broomfieldleader.com
U.S. 36 bikeway connection coming to Colo. 128 in Broomfield
Broomfield cyclists will have an easier and safer connection to the U.S. 36 bikeway later this year through a new 12-food-wide path connecting the bikeway to westbound Colo. 128. The project was approved by the Broomfield City Council this week and uses a $296,000 grant for the Colorado Department of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldleader.com
North Metro Fire adds Broomfield to new 911 dispatch hub
The Broomfield Public Safety Communications Center has joined the fold of a regional 911 computer-aided dispatch hub that unifies response efforts for the North Metro Fire Rescue District and other government agencies. Broomfield’s addition, which went live on Sept. 7, is the culmination of a years-long project to improve real-time...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Sept. 16, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone stole car keys left on a counter on King Soopers on Sept. 10 in the 2300 block of 136th...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police investigating elder abuse complaint
The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a report of elder abuse at a senior living facility in the 400 block of Summit Boulevard. The department reported the incident as an assault on its community crime map. According to the department, on Sept. 7 an elderly female resident reported she had...
broomfieldleader.com
UPDATE: Search warrant executed after threats made online
Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office cannot release very much additional information from yesterday’s search warrant in Superior. As previously mentioned, the tip which led to the search warrant was from a credible source, however, there are currently NO known threats to specific schools or specific timelines; only a number of comments that occurred over several months encouraging school shootings and racially biased material and other threats of violence.
