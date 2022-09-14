Read full article on original website
Related
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
New Website to Help Seniors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois
Whether I'm willing to admit it or not, I'm at the point in my life where I'm closer to the end than the beginning. Not that I'm in any hurry to call it quits, but I've definitely reached the point where I need to do a little planning. The question...
Wisconsin Crossbow Deer Season Starts Saturday, September 17
As Fall Hunting gets underway, reviewing the latest safety information provided by the Department of Natural Resources is always helpful. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue a buck this fall is fast approaching. The DNR reminds all outdoor and hunting...
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa-ISU Fall Enrollments Up while UNI Sees Student Numbers Drop
The students are back on campus at Iowa's Big Three Universities and the 2022 Fall Semester classrooms are a little more full in Iowa City and Ames but a little less crowded in Cedar Falls. The enrollment numbers have been updated, with the University of Iowa claiming the distinction of...
Grassley Wants More Government Studies on Recreation Marijuana
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is a proud small government conservative, except regarding recreational marijuana. In that case, he approves massive federal funding and endless years of government research to determine if there are any detrimental effects to humans who ingest the plant. Senator Chuck Grassley was asked about his stance...
Which State Has the Most Oath Keepers on ADL Leaked Data Report?
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released an extensive report linked to leaked Oath Keeper membership data from coast to coast. The information identifies whether specific people are engaged in public service-related professions in each state, including midwest states such as Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The ADL is an international Jewish...
Win a $10,000 Savings Account From the State of Iowa!
Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces College Savings Iowa is joining other 529 plans across the country to celebrate College Savings Month throughout September. "If you are looking to start or boost your child's higher education fund, here's your sign,". "We're hosting a giveaway where one family will win a $10,000 College Savings Iowa account contribution. All you have to do is register at Iowa529Contest.com before September 30."
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
722
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0