clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
WSFA
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Officials responded to the fatal crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene.
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on September 8. He is charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Preliminary report on fatal Jacksboro plane crash released
Nearly 3 weeks after a plane crash in Campbell County left one man dead, an preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) brings some closure to the tragedy.
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
