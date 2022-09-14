ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KSP searching for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Officials responded to the fatal crash on Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR arrived at the scene.
ALCOA, TN
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
