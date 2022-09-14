SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO