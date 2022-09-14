ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]

I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
WYOMING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold

A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Nearby Shooting Led to Lockdown of Mayo Hospital in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato was placed in lockdown this morning due to a shooting near the facility. According to a post on Twitter, a Mankato hospital was lifted shortly before 1 PM after Mayo Clinic officials received guidance from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. While the lockdown was in place, patients were still able to access the hospital after undergoing a screening process.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BYRON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Kat Kountry 105

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
BLAINE, MN
