Presurgical Opdivo-Yervoy Combo Has ‘Very Strong Potential’ to Be Standard of Care for Subgroup of Patients With Colon Cancer

What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Survival Rates for Cervical Cancer Patients with FIGO Stage IVA
Cervical cancer in FIGO stage IVA is rare and carries a dismal prognosis. Overall survival (OS) in these patients is low despite the use of PET/CT for staging, concomitant treatment, and image-guided brachytherapy. Therefore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy must be used aggressively for treatment. Using data from prospective observational cohort research data, researchers provided the outcomes for patients with de novo stage IVA cervical cancer treated at a single center. Patients diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer and treated at a university hospital between 1997 and 2020 were prospectively followed. The 2018 FIGO staging method was used to allocate stages retroactively. All patients underwent a PET/CT scan before beginning definitive radiation with or without chemotherapy. The operating system was the main consequence of interest. Disease-specific survival (DSS), progression-free survival (PFS), and local control were secondary objectives. In this study, radiation for curing was used to treat 32 individuals diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer for the first time. The average duration of follow-up was 4.27 years (1.31–10.35). About 22/32 patients (69%) had brachytherapy as part of their final course of treatment, and 28 out of 32 (88%) had chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy. After the follow-up, 14 patients (44%) showed no signs of illness. There was an estimated 79% local control, 49% PFS, 53% DFS, and 48% OS during the course of 5 years. The complete metabolic response significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.256, 95% CI=0.078-0.836, P=0.024) and overall survival (OS) on multivariate analysis. These results show that individuals with stage IVA cervical cancer who underwent definitive chemoradiation therapy have an excellent OS.
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Decreases Death Risk in Unresectable Skin Cancer
The use of a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy led to better outcomes than treatment with Yervoy in patients with unresectable, treatment-refractory stage 3/4 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, study results showed. Treatment with a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy led to a 50% decrease in risk of disease progression or death,...
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Our Understanding Of Long COVID's Most Dreaded Symptom Is Still Unclear
When COVID-19 first came onto the scene at the tail-end of 2019, the health advice was simple: it caused ten days or so of fevers, coughs, and trouble breathing, and that was about it. Since then, though, a plethora of symptoms have been added to the list, and “long COVID” – the vernacular name for a mysterious COVID-related condition that can last weeks, months, or even years after a patient has supposedly recovered from the illness – has become a way of life for millions across the world.
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
Cell therapy doubles survival, response rates in advanced melanoma
A single infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes more than doubled PFS, OS and complete response rates compared with ipilimumab among patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma, study results presented at ESMO Congress showed. This likely is the first randomized phase 3 study to show significant clinical benefit of a T-cell immunotherapy over...
mRNA Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Delivers Positive Results in Mice
A novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapy has delivered promising results for treating ovarian cancer and cachexia – a muscle-wasting condition – when tested in animals. In late 2020, the first mRNA-based vaccine received emergency use authorization for COVID-19. Decades of studies exploring the therapeutic value of RNA preceded this announcement, with cancer treatment being a focus of much research.
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
