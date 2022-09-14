Read full article on original website
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo
At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend.
Paris Jackson Stole the Show in These Eye-Catching & Colorful Gowns at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball
Despite being the Queen of rocker-chic, Paris Jackson‘s red carpet style has a delicate, fairytale-esuqe vibe to it every single time! We always love when she wears a long gown that shows off her many beautifully done tattoos, and she treated fans with not one, but two show-stopping designer dresses at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS. On Sept 15, Jackson donned a strapless and form-fitting golden gown from Rasario that showed off all of her curves and later, a sparkling gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the photos below: As you can see, she arrived on...
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Gets Right to the Point With Sally — and Kyle Surprises Summer
Nikki comes face to face with her ex. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki and Deacon reconnect. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nick and Sally connected last week, really connected, and made love on the couch in...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops Stunning Make-Up-Free Photos: ‘Yep, This Is Me’
The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers. After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL・
Good News for Chesapeake Shores Fans: Jesse Metcalfe Is On His Way Back to Our Screens — and Bringing a General Hospital Vet With Him
When one door closes, a few others open. Many fans of Chesapeake Shores were devastated when Jesse Metcalfe left the Hallmark Channel series as Trace last year and were happy when he turned up on GAC Family’s holiday lineup in Harmony From the Heart — and now they are in for a real treat come 2023. The former Passions star (Miguel) has been cast in Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler series, which follows the dark and twisted history of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families. And as an added bonus, former General Hospital vet Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) will appear in a leading role as well.
Queen’s funeral will be ‘our reality moment’, says Master of the King’s Music
The Queen’s state funeral will be a day that highlights the “wonderful things that can happen in music”, the Master of the King’s Music has said.Judith Weir served the late monarch as Master of the Queen’s music until her death, having become the first woman appointed to the position in 2014.After Charles’s ascension to the throne, Ms Weir becomes Master of the King’s Music until her term ends in 2024.She the Queen’s funeral will be an “important day” that will touch millions.“It will be a beautiful day, we will see the most wonderful things that can happen in music,” she...
Kanye West Just Gave a Revealing Snapshot Into His Co-Parenting Life With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West offered a telling look inside his co-parenting life with Kim Kardashian. The reality star and SKIMS founder spends the majority of the time taking care of their kids, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. In turn, West said that he offers “advice.” The rapper’s explanation came after he took to Instagram to share alleged text messages between himself and Kardashian, where he can be seen arguing about the choice of their children’s school. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” West...
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Crossover Preview: Nikki Launches Her Latest Revenge Plan
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 19 – 23, Nikki drops in on her ex. Read what happens and watch the preview below. For weeks now, Phyllis and Nikki have been trying to find some kind of dirt on Diane to get her out of their lives. Their plan to use investigative Talia Morgan hit a snag when a mysterious figure was able to force Talia’s editor to kill her series on Diane. And Phyllis’ idea to take Diane down by working at Marchetti with her has also been a bust.
Days of Our Lives
What really happened the night Sonny was attacked… and who was responsible? Chad and Will combine forces in the hope of helping Sonny remember the truth. Things look bad for Leo… so bad that he has only one place left to turn. But is Gwen really in any position to help?
Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, & More Stars Who Turned Heads at the 1st Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner
On the night of Sept 15, stars from all over the world gathered for a momentous occasion. From the powerful cause to the glittering gowns, it’s safe to say everyone will want to go to the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner next year!. The Kering Foundation hosted...
Paulina Porizkova Reminisces About the First Time She Saw Ric Ocasek on the Anniversary of His Death
On the third anniversary of Ric Ocasek’s death, Paulina Porizkova admitted that she’s still grieving. Her grief looks a bit different from three years ago because now she’s able to sweetly reminisce about the first time she ever saw The Cars frontman. She shared a clip on...
Diane Kruger Shared the Heartwarming Moment She Read Her New Children’s Book to Her Daughter & Her Reaction is Unexpected
One of the most magical feelings in the world is when you teach your child to read, to see their eyes light up when you engross them in the world of reading. It’s something incredible stultifying when you are able to read a children’s book you wrote to your child. Only a few of the population can say they’ve done this, and we can only imagine how incredible that moment may be. The newest member of this little group to be able to do so is none other than Diane Kruger. On Sept 16, Kruger uploaded rare pictures of her and...
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, the future contains a massive nod to the past. Read on to find out which chapter of Nikki’s life story she’s forced to reread as well as who’s the recipient of a proposal, an ultimatum and a total shockeroo. And no, they’re not all the same person; that would be a lot. Jeez!
Jessica Alba Shares How She’s Coped With the Postpartum Hair Loss ‘No One Told’ Her About
Jessica Alba, the actress turned entrepreneur, recently opened up to Shape about her wellness brand, The Honest Company, and got, well, very honest about her journey with postpartum hair loss. “I struggled with hair loss after I had my kids,” she told Shape. “It’s something that no one told me...
Selma Blair Credits the Birth of Her Son With Helping Her Overcome Addiction
Selma Blair just got real during her latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The Sweetest Thing actress and Barrymore got candid about their past struggles with alcohol and addiction, and how motherhood has helped them both change for the better. “I felt hope for the first time in those...
