Biden: 'The pandemic is over' but COVID-19 still poses a problem to U.S.
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic over though he admitted the virus still poses a problem for the United States. Biden made the declaration in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that was taped last week at the Detroit Auto Show but aired Sunday.
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
