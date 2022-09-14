ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Where to eat near Detroit auto show: Restaurants, food trucks, pit stops

By Susan Selasky and Lyndsay C. Green, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

When hungry car enthusiasts flock to the North American International Auto Show, plenty of popular Detroit eateries will be ready to welcome diners with a wide scope of culinary tastes.

The Detroit auto show returns after three and a half years, including a two-year pandemic pause, in a new format.

While many of the show's exhibits remain at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center, Cobo Center and Cobo Hall), test driving opportunities and other attractions are spread out to outdoor areas downtown.

More: Your guide to the 2022 Detroit auto show: Public days, reveals, tickets, more

More: Restaurant owners rejoice over return of Detroit auto show

Within several blocks of the exhibits and show attractions — which include a 60-foot-tall rubber duck and a walk-through dinosaur experience — there are dozens of restaurants awaiting auto show crowds. There will also be food trucks at Hart Plaza. And on weekdays, if you travel up Woodward Avenue to Cadillac Square (across from Campus Martius ) there's the long-running Downtown Street Eats food truck program.

Dennis Archer Jr., owner of Central Kitchen + Bar is excited about the returning, revamped auto show, and said his restaurant has benefitted from past auto shows.

"We are very excited that the auto show is coming downtown and that it affords the opportunity for those who have never been to the restaurant or those that have not been down recently to become reacquainted," he said.

Archer hopes the show's new approach and late summer timing could be better for visitors and more beneficial to those in the hospitality and retail industries.

"Because of better weather, people might stick around more," Archer says.

Inside Huntington Place, food and beverage services on the main concourse highlight local specialties. There’s Slow's Bar B Q, Detroit-style pizza, grab-and-go sandwiches and a coffee area. But there's much more to choose from outside the doors of the convention center.

Auto show fans will not be disappointed with the wide range of culinary offerings from burger and pizza spots to seafood restaurants and steakhouses. There's the recently opened, trendy Sugar Factory that's loaded with sweets, huge drinks and shakes. At Capitol Park, there's Leila, with its Middle Eastern influences and the Prime + Proper upscale steakhouse with private dining at its Cash Only Supper Club.

Area restaurants have various hours and many require reservations. It's best to call restaurants or check their websites.

Here is a sampling of downtown dining options near auto show attractions, which open to the public Saturday .

Food trucks

Downtown Street Eats at Cadillac Square

More than 75 food trucks, on a rotating basis, are on hand weekdays at Cadillac Square from May through October. The seasonal program is celebrating its 10th year with food trucks offering fare from barbecue and tacos to seafood and sweets. Detroit's Original Seafood Truck features a variety of options, including fish and chips, crab legs, lobster tails and shrimp. Smoke Ring BBQ offers brisket and ribs, Kansas City-style. And Stix and Stone fires it up with wood-fired pizza.

Hart Plaza

Nearly a dozen food trucks will be parked at Hart Plaza, offering a wide scope of fare. There's barbecue, Italian, plant-based foods, burgers, chicken, Tex-Mex and sweets. Andiamo will operate food trucks offering Italian fare and pizza. Aratham, with to-go locations in Detroit, Troy and Westland, is the only fully plant-based and organic vendor at Hart Plaza. It'll offer an Asian crunch bowl, a plant-based BLT wrap, plant-based crab cakes and desserts.

Nearby at the Renaissance Center: Highlands Detroit, Andiamo Detroit, Joe Muer Detroit

Restaurants

Cadillac Square

Central Kitchen + Bar: This spot serving up American fare is just steps from Campus Martius in the heart of downtown. On the menu are chicken wings, salads, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, soups and entrees. A menu highlight is the Detroit Burger with roasted wild mushrooms, zip sauce, gruyère cheese and bistro sauce on a brioche bun. 660 Woodward Ave.

Checker Bar: Open daily at noon and serving food until 1 a.m. The menu includes a variety of burgers with fries, waffles fries and onion rings. There are sandwiches, wings and more than a half-dozen pizza offerings. 124 Cadillac Square

Nearby: Shake Shack, Roasting Plant Coffee.

Campus Martius

Parc: This contemporary lunch and dinner menu features Detroit and Midwest flavors with French and Mediterranean styles. It's open for lunch and dinner offering starters, salads, soups and wood-fired grilled entrees. For the auto show, Parc will offer several auto-themed cocktails, including the Cadillac Margarita, Ford Stang and Silver Mercedes. 800 Woodward Ave.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie: Across from Campus Martius, this sweets-themed spot recently opened. It’s the first Michigan location. There are over-the-top burgers, shakes and fishbowl-size drinks garnished with sugary, gummy candy. 45 Monroe St.

Nearby: The Dime Store, American Coney Island, Texas de Brazil, Calexico, Prime and Proper and Leila.

Huntington Place area

Apparatus Room: Right across Washington Boulevard from Huntington Place, the Apparatus Room is expanding hours for the auto show to offer breakfast and lunch service, according to chef Thomas Lents. Its dinner menu has starters, a selection of steaks, soups, salads and more. The Apparatus Room is on the ground floor of the Detroit Foundation Hotel and is the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters. 250 W Larned St.

Anchor Bar: This iconic bar on Fort Street is a longtime favorite hangout. It's the place for wings, sliders, burgers, salads and drinks. During the Detroit auto show, the Anchor will offer auto-themed cocktails including the Cadillac Margarita, Ford Stang and Silver Mercedes. 450 W Fort St.

Nearby: Maru Sushi, London Chop House, Caucus Club.

Spirit Plaza

Besa: Here, the menu focus is based on the European side of the Adriatic sea. A selection of appetizers including seared octopus and open-face spinach pie. There are also salads, dinner and side options and happy hour weekday specials. 600 Woodward Ave.

Townhouse: Steps from Spirit Plaza, Townhouse was completely remodeled within the past year. Townhouse is open for lunch and dinner. A highlight of Townhouse is its attached atrium with a glass ceiling that opens, weather permitting. A menu highlight is its signature Townhouse burger, ground daily and topped with aged white cheddar and bourbon onions and served with fries. 500 Woodward Ave.

Nearby: Anita's Kitchen, Grand Trunk Pub.

Pit stops

For those with limited time between auto show events, consider one of downtown’s grab-and-go spots.

Better Half Grilled Cheese : On Fridays and Saturdays, the main attraction at Parker’s Alley is this unexpected walkup window slinging grilled cheese with inventive toppings and dips. Sweet, housemade lemonade can be enjoyed with or without a jolt of bourbon, tequila or vodka. 25 East Grand River Ave.

Coffee Down Under : This underground coffee shop serves up Australian-inspired coffee drinks and locally sourced pastries in the heart of the Detroit Financial District. Its sister, Shelby, a swanky speakeasy serving unique cocktails and small plates out of an old bank vault, is hidden behind a secret door. 607 Shelby St.

Huddle Soft Serve : Steps away from auto show events is this ice cream shop, serving minimalist whirls of soft serve, floats and limited beverages. 2 John R St.

Iggy’s Eggies : Early risers can start the day at this walkup window with unique breakfast sandwiches, such as the popular Bodega, topped with fried bologna and white cheddar cheese, or breakfast burritos or a hot honey chicken biscuit. There are hearty sides, such as French toast sticks and hash browns, too. 34 W Grand River Ave.

SpkrBox : By day, this coffee shop and bar serves up milky lattes, nitro cold brews and coffee-based cocktails. At night, prepare for a music-filled dance party. 200 Grand River Ave.

More: The Detroit auto show is back. But it won't look anything like years past

More: 2022 Detroit auto show to display new, hard to find vehicles: Here's what to look for

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to eat near Detroit auto show: Restaurants, food trucks, pit stops

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oktoberfest events are underway

Grab your favorite beer stein. Oktoberfest, a German-themed festival is underway at many metro Detroit bars and restaurants. Events include plenty of steins brimming with German beer, warm pretzels, sausages and schnitzel. Oktoberfest begins in mid-September and spans two weeks. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak and 57695...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Detroit Auto Show#Plant Based Foods#Food Drink#Vehicles#Local Life#Havingfun#Exhibition Info#Tcf Center#Cobo Center#Cobo Hall#Cadillac#Central Kitchen Bar
The Detroit Free Press

Your week in metro Detroit: There's never been an auto show like this

The first Detroit auto show since 2019 is off and running, and I’m delighted. The riverfront and downtown parks have never looked better. The weather’s perfect. Walking from Huntington Place — used to be Cobo Center, was TCF — if you haven’t been keeping score — to get a bite downtown, or jaunting over to Corktown, southwest Detroit or Eastern Market should be a great way to enjoy a fall day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unique family market in Mexicantown doubles as restaurant

Depending on which door you enter La Jalisciense in Southwest Detroit, you may find a restaurant, or a grocery market! “My dad came home one day and said, ‘Oh I bought a grocery store here in the US’, cause he had said he was going to retire from that, from like business,” Lesli Vargas, Operations Manager for La Jalisciense told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit

For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
DETROIT, MI
People

Detroit Is Removing a Freeway That Displaced Two Thriving Black Neighborhoods in the 1950s

The U.S. Department of Transportation gave Michigan $104 million to remove Interstate 375 and change it into a boulevard A mile-long freeway in Detroit will be turned into a boulevard decades after its construction left thousands of Black residents displaced. Michigan received $104.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund its plan to turn Interstate 375 into a slow-speed boulevard, according to the Detroit Free Press. The interstate was constructed in the 1950s and 1960s and divided both the Black Bottom neighborhood and the Paradise Valley...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy