New York City, NY

Heating Up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Caught Getting Cozy Following Summer 'Hookup'

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
Shutterstock (2)

Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were caught canoodling in New York City for the first time just two weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed their summer “hookup.”

Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were spotted together in person on Monday, September 12. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the Titanic actor and supermodel could be seen leaning in close together as they tried to chat during a loud party. Leo affectionately touched her shoulder as she kept close to him.

They attended an exclusive party at Casa Cipriani thrown by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. During the bash, the Wolf of Wall Street actor wore a black short-sleeve shirt and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Gigi looked casually cute in a white crop top and baggy jeans.

Their first public outing comes after In Touch exclusively reported that the pair had a summer fling following Leo’s split from Camila Morrone. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one insider said in August.

Shutterstock (2)

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued, adding, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

Despite their undeniable connection, the insider noted that Leo and Gigi weren’t in a rush to make things serious. “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” they shared.

Their new romance was sparked after the Revenant star and his girlfriend of four years, Camila, 25, split, In Touch confirmed on August 30. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” an additional source told In Touch. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

Leo moving on with Gigi likely won’t be a surprise, as he’s known for dating younger women and supermodels. Over the years, Leo has famously dated models including Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bündchen.

Prior to her romance with Leo, Gigi was in an on and off relationship with Zayn Malik from November 2015 until January 2019. The pair rekindled their romance in November 2020 and the Victoria’s Secret Angel became pregnant a few months later with their daughter, Khai.

They split for a final time in October 2021 after the One Direction alum, 29, got into a heated argument with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Zayn are now focused on being “healthy coparents” to their daughter, an insider told In Touch at the time.

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Baggy Jeans#Baseball Cap#Dailymail Com#Titanic
