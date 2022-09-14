Read full article on original website
niceville.com
“Imagine Peace on Earth”: Niceville Christmas Parade is December 10
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is on December 10 beginning at 10 a.m., the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club has announced. The club, which holds the annual event every December, said the parade registration form will be available soon. In the meanwhile, the club is encouraging those intending to take part in the parade to start making their plans.
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
niceville.com
Document shredding event is September 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Shred your unwanted personal documents at a free shredding event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Niceville Softball Complex parking lot, according to an announcement by the City of Niceville. Sponsored by the Niceville Public Library, a Shred-It mobile...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
mypanhandle.com
Local church hoping to better community with new facility and coffee shop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility. Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael. Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-17-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
niceville.com
Juniper Ave. repaving project begins this week in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A repaving project is scheduled to begin this week that will limit Juniper Avenue to one lane of traffic, the City of Niceville has announced. According to the city, the project is set to begin the week of September 19, 2022. It said Juniper Ave. will be repaved between Marc Smith Boulevard and State Road 285.
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks fall in double overtime to Rocky Bayou
In a tough competitive battle, the Destin High Sharks lost on the road 28-22 in double overtime to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Fort Walton Beach Friday night. “We’re always ready for a contest … that’s what we’re here for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field at Meigs Middle School stadium Friday night.
navarrenewspaper.com
ALDI GRAND OPENING IN PACE – PEA RIDGE AREA TODAY
Santa Rosa County Commissioners joined ALDI today, Thurs., Sept. 15, for the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony of their first Pace/Pea Ridge store. The opening marks the second location for Santa Rosa County with ALDI Navarre opening earlier this year in March. “The opening of ALDI in the Pace/Pea Ridge...
mypanhandle.com
Heat building and watching Fiona
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
