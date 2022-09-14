Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Upcoming Matthew McConaughey Movie About Soccer Team Heading To China Has Been Scrapped Over ‘Disturbing Allegations’
Although Matthew McConaughey was heard reprising Buster Moon late last year in Sing 2, we haven’t seen the actor in a live-action movie since 2019’s The Gentlemen, where he teamed with director Guy Ritchie. Well, that wait is about to get longer, as it’s been reported that McConaughey’s upcoming movie about a soccer team that went to China has been scrapped due to “disturbing allegations.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 worst moments in the 'Pinocchio' remake, ranked from bizarre to gross
The "Pinocchio" remake adds some awful new musical choices and characters. Insider counts down the worst additions to the remake.
CNET
'Jurassic World Dominion' Review: Franchise Finale Bites More Than It Can Chew
I was in a toy store the other day and I saw a toy for tiny tots: a cutesy dinosaur with a Jurassic Park sticker on it. It struck me that the kids the toy is aimed at probably weren't born when the last Jurassic World film was released, let alone when Steven Spielberg's original '90s classic came out. And that sums up Jurassic World Dominion -- a familiar logo slapped on a toy that makes no sense at all.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original
“The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do,’ the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’”. That’s presumably what Paramount Pictures executives asked themselves before greenlighting a spinoff to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” it’ll follow two characters from the 1986 John Hughes original and take place on the same day.
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
disneydining.com
“The Incredibles” nearly landed the PIXAR powerhouse in all kinds of legal trouble
Is there a PIXAR film that you loved as a kid, and when you watched it again for the first time as an adult–with or without kids of your own–you noticed several things that were never on your radar as a child? It’s not uncommon, as PIXAR routinely creates films that appeal to parents as well as their children.
CNET
Keanu Reeves to Return as 'Constantine' in Sequel to 2005 Film, Report Says
Keanu Reeves is returning to another old role, occult detective John Constantine in a sequel to the titular 2005 film, according to a Deadline report Friday. What's more, Reeves will be paired again with Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine in his directorial debut, according to the report. The sequel will be written by Akiva Goldsman, screenwriter of Cinderella Man, I Am Legend and The Dark Tower. He will also produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best movies like ‘Hocus Pocus’
Halloween is only a matter of weeks away, and with the trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and skeleton decorations, many indulge in the rewatching of their favorite spooky films, one of which is the holiday classic, Hocus Pocus. The fantasy film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy has been watched in households across the globe, and with a sequel scheduled for a Sept. 30 release, fans are more excited than ever for a return to Salem, Massachusetts.
‘Constantine 2’ Is Finally Happening With Keanu Reeves
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans debate where the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy ranks among the all time greats
One of cinema’s first science fiction franchises Planet of the Apes saw an unlikely resurgence in the 2010s with an Andy Serkis-led trilogy, and now fans are ready to call it one of the best in cinema history. 2011 saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit cinemas,...
Collider
'Haunted Mansion': Cast, Plot Details, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Walt Disney Company has become no stranger to adapting its original attractions into feature films. Certainly, the most well-known and successful example is the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which had a grand total of five films and created a modern pop culture icon with Captain Jack Sparrow. Since then, Disney has always been looking to make their theme park attractions into feature films, with examples including The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It's a concept that's showing no signs of stopping, with Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie set to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Concept Art Reveals Deleted Strange Variant
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has its fair share of characters. The live-action introduction of the Illuminati features characters like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), while variants of both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) both appear. As it turns out, there were plenty more variants involved that got weeded out during the film's development phase.
IGN
Rick and Morty Just Changed Morty For Good | Canon Fodder
Rick and Morty return! Rick and Morty Season 6 continues with Episode 2 on Adult Swim. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have indicated the story is only getting deeper in the Rick & Morty canon. Will Morty Smith ever be the same after this episode? Will we meet Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry developments soon? Rick and Morty S6E2 features a new sort of challenge for Rick Sanchez, with the way it ended, are we looking at a new Rick and Morty? We’ve got it all, plus all the easter eggs we could find in this edition of IGN Canon Fodder. Kim Horcher has the breakdown and we’ll have all your lingering thoughts about this edition of Rick and Morty explained!
digitalspy.com
Star Trek releasing Klingon Bird-of-Prey ship Playmobil set
Toy company Playmobil has teamed up with Star Trek for a miniature tribute to the franchise's most iconic alien species. Playmobil has previously released a buildable version of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 from the original 1960s Star Trek series, so it's highly logical to release an enemy craft for some battle scenes.
