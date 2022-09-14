Rick and Morty return! Rick and Morty Season 6 continues with Episode 2 on Adult Swim. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have indicated the story is only getting deeper in the Rick & Morty canon. Will Morty Smith ever be the same after this episode? Will we meet Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry developments soon? Rick and Morty S6E2 features a new sort of challenge for Rick Sanchez, with the way it ended, are we looking at a new Rick and Morty? We’ve got it all, plus all the easter eggs we could find in this edition of IGN Canon Fodder. Kim Horcher has the breakdown and we’ll have all your lingering thoughts about this edition of Rick and Morty explained!

