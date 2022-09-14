CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO