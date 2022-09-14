ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CBS 42

Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama

WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
