Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
SFGate
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen
LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
The Gavin Newsom-Ron DeSantis feud is turning nasty
Friday was a notable escalation in the Newsom vs. DeSantis feud.
Proud Boys memo reveals meticulous planning for ‘street-level violence’
Document of 23 pages shows the lengths to which the far-right group goes to prepare for potentially violent encounters and exposes the militaristic structure and language it has adopted. The document is so dowdy and formal it resembles the annual minutes of a society of tax accountants. Its index lists...
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Today in History: September 19, Unabomber manifesto in print
Today is Monday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year. On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee), which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him. On this date:
NFL・
SFGate
Gov Newsom Signs Several Bills To 'Strengthen' Cannabis Laws
Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed several measures that he says will strengthen the state's cannabis laws, expand the legal cannabis market, and "redress the harms of cannabis prohibition." Newsom signed Senate Bill 1326, which creates a process for California to enter into agreements with other states to allow cannabis...
Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva criticizes Ukraine invasion, asks to be labeled 'foreign agent'
Alla Pugacheva, a hugely and broadly popular pop singer in Russia since the Soviet era, criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been facing increasing internal criticism of the war since Russian forces were pushed out of Kharkiv province in an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Putin conceded at a recent summit of allies that China and India have "concerns" about his foreign adventure. But Pugacheva seems to have been pushed into dissent by Russia labeling her husband Maxim Galkin a "foreign agent" over his criticism of the war.
Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’
President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
Comments / 1