ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Comments / 3

Related
mauinow.com

West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup seeks volunteers

Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in...
LAHAINA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wailuku, HI
Government
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County

A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Exercise Equipment#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Alaula Builders#Ku Ikahi Drive#Kuikahi Properties Llc
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Housing
mauinow.com

MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention

“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy