Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death

Source: Mega

Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

"I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November," Tom Bower, who wrote a biography on Meghan Markle said Tuesday after the Queen's body arrived at Buckingham Palace for the last time.

But as publishing sources told this website, "Harry’s book will be delayed," something Bower revealed Harry and Penguin Random House are at odds over.

"Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it will be a breach of contract. That's what I'm told," Bower continued.

"It's extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix," he told GB News. "And also, I think they are convinced they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

Penguin has previously stated that all proceeds from Harry's explosive memoir will go to charity.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that the prince's tell-all won't be coming out this year, especially now that he has to write additional chapters following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

“They don’t want the book to be out of date before it’s even published,” an insider revealed. “It will also give Harry a chance to reflect on his thoughts about his father.”

“Charles is now the King, and the person to determine if his children will be HRH,” they continued.

Prince Harry signed the blockbuster deal for $20 million in 2021. Palace insiders said the royal family is prepared to fight back against any mistruths he may spew in the book.

“Any statements or claim that is deemed to be misleading or false will no longer be met with silence,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “It was a mistake to turn the other check after the Oprah interview, that will not happen again. Harry needs to know that he is entitled to his own feelings but not his own facts.”

The Queen died on Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96. Harry joined his estranged family at Buckingham Palace when her coffin arrived at home last night. We're told "there will be a role for Harry" in Elizabeth's funeral despite feuding with his father, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William.