Last month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told certain Republicans in her state to “jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town because you don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers.” That followed similar comments from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who said in 2014 that people who hold conservative views on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment “have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO