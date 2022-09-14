ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

‘I Think All the Christians Get Slaughtered’: Inside the MAGA Road Show Barnstorming America

The cast assembles on the megachurch stage, each taking their turn in a pool of light. There are doomsaying prophets with curved shofars, aspiring politicians lamenting election fraud, and naturopathic physicians warning of demonic invasion. Mike Lindell steps forward and says evil forces are undoing the nation. Roger Stone gives an apocalyptic homily. Michael Flynn lobs T-shirts into the pews. Scott McKay, alias Patriot Streetfighter, gyrates to the sounds of AC/DC while chopping a tomahawk in the air. In time, the Trump brothers appear and Eric puts his dad on speaker phone. Praise music floats in the air and the crowd...
InsideHook

This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Pondered the State of a Divided Nation

This week’s Real Time With Bill Maher opened on an ominous note. “There is a war between the states that is going on now in this country,” Maher said, citing Gavin Newsome’s billboard initiative and Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The latter was at the heart of many of Maher’s bits in his opening monologue, with Maher closing things out by riffing on Joe Biden’s approval rating — with a TikTok joke thrown in for good measure.
Black Enterprise

Rev. Al Sharpton Calls Gov. DeSantis, GOP Out for Using Migrant Relocation to Target Cities With ‘Black Mayors’

In a recent MSNBC appearance, Rev. Al Sharpton speculates “racial notations” behind the relocation of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida governor and presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis. As reported by ABC News, DeSantis flew 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday in protest of the Biden...
Black Enterprise

Black Moms Have More Access to Doulas Thanks to $500K Partnership with Baby Dove

Conversations regarding Black maternal health are no longer limited to the circles of Black women. Chanel Porchia-Albert, the founder of the Ancient Song Doula Services, has partnered with Baby Dove to expand her mission of providing adequate healthcare for Black mothers. Her doula services offer training for those interested in becoming future doulas while focusing on advocacy and educating the community.
deseret.com

Opinion: ‘Democrats are not my enemies.’ The problem with the politics of power

Last month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told certain Republicans in her state to “jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town because you don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers.” That followed similar comments from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who said in 2014 that people who hold conservative views on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment “have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”
Salon

MAGA rioter attempts to recruit extremists while incarcerated

Supporters of Donald Trump rally at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday, Law & Crime reported that federal prosecutors are warning in a sentencing recommendation that Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a convicted Capitol rioter with a history of cosplaying Hitler and extremist neo-Nazi ideology, is trying to organize extremists behind bars.
creators.com

Absolutely Dobbs Was Worth It

Conventional D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An "invisible army of women" are flocking to register to vote. Dobbs has fired up Democrats. President Joe Biden's fortunes, miserable only a few months ago, have suddenly turned around. The Economist says that cheering on Dobbs was "one of the worst political decisions of recent memory."
AMA

House voice vote sets U.S. on path to fix prior authorization

AMA-supported bipartisan legislation that provides relief from prior authorization-related health insurance headaches to more than 28 million seniors and the physicians who care for them was passed by a unanimous voice vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

