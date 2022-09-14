Read full article on original website
Leading Black Mental Health Nonprofit Re-Establishes as The Confess Project of America, Inc.
The Confess Project, the premier mental health awareness movement servicing the Black community, today announced it is now incorporated as The Confess Project of America (TCPA). With this re-brand, the national organization will support local chapters in training barbers and stylists to become mental health advocates in an effort to...
‘I Think All the Christians Get Slaughtered’: Inside the MAGA Road Show Barnstorming America
The cast assembles on the megachurch stage, each taking their turn in a pool of light. There are doomsaying prophets with curved shofars, aspiring politicians lamenting election fraud, and naturopathic physicians warning of demonic invasion. Mike Lindell steps forward and says evil forces are undoing the nation. Roger Stone gives an apocalyptic homily. Michael Flynn lobs T-shirts into the pews. Scott McKay, alias Patriot Streetfighter, gyrates to the sounds of AC/DC while chopping a tomahawk in the air. In time, the Trump brothers appear and Eric puts his dad on speaker phone. Praise music floats in the air and the crowd...
Opinion: The harsh reality conservatives refuse to acknowledge
The status quo is not okay. Our nation has unfinished business for women, for families, for our economy -- and the upcoming midterm elections are a key way to move that much-needed change forward, writes Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner.
Opinion | The Supreme Court Is Now Ignoring Precedent It Doesn’t Like
Along with overturning major decisions, the court is quietly erecting new barricades on rulings they can’t quite throw out.
Opinion: It's Not the Supreme Court's Job to Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
Kamala Harris appears to promote MLK assassination conspiracy theory
Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire after she appeared to promote a conspiracy theory that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 because he wanted to unite the civil rights movement with workers against the government's wishes.
This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Pondered the State of a Divided Nation
This week’s Real Time With Bill Maher opened on an ominous note. “There is a war between the states that is going on now in this country,” Maher said, citing Gavin Newsome’s billboard initiative and Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The latter was at the heart of many of Maher’s bits in his opening monologue, with Maher closing things out by riffing on Joe Biden’s approval rating — with a TikTok joke thrown in for good measure.
Rev. Al Sharpton Calls Gov. DeSantis, GOP Out for Using Migrant Relocation to Target Cities With ‘Black Mayors’
In a recent MSNBC appearance, Rev. Al Sharpton speculates “racial notations” behind the relocation of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida governor and presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis. As reported by ABC News, DeSantis flew 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday in protest of the Biden...
The Strategy to Destroy Democrats: Make it Rain Migrants Everywhere Woke Liberals Live.
Mohammed Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, I think it's OK to tout the fact that I've come up with quite a few ideas over the years that were adopted by major GOP leaders — including the president of the United States and now the best governor in America.
Black Moms Have More Access to Doulas Thanks to $500K Partnership with Baby Dove
Conversations regarding Black maternal health are no longer limited to the circles of Black women. Chanel Porchia-Albert, the founder of the Ancient Song Doula Services, has partnered with Baby Dove to expand her mission of providing adequate healthcare for Black mothers. Her doula services offer training for those interested in becoming future doulas while focusing on advocacy and educating the community.
Opinion: ‘Democrats are not my enemies.’ The problem with the politics of power
Last month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told certain Republicans in her state to “jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town because you don’t represent our values. You are not New Yorkers.” That followed similar comments from her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who said in 2014 that people who hold conservative views on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment “have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Can't Recognize That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
MAGA rioter attempts to recruit extremists while incarcerated
Supporters of Donald Trump rally at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday, Law & Crime reported that federal prosecutors are warning in a sentencing recommendation that Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a convicted Capitol rioter with a history of cosplaying Hitler and extremist neo-Nazi ideology, is trying to organize extremists behind bars.
Republicans were wrong on abortion and Democrats are using that to rally women voters
Extreme factions of the GOP have largely misread an American public that has long supported abortion rights.
The problem(s) with the GOP’s new bill on ‘protecting’ pharmacists
In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration considered a series of policy measures related to abortion rights, and one of the most notable involved messages to pharmacists. In fact, just three weeks after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came down, administration...
The grandmother suggested her grandchild be aborted.
Before the Supreme Court ruling, abortion was probably the most common criminal activity in this country, surpassed only by gambling and narcotics violations (Luker, 1984; Jaffe et al., 1981).
Absolutely Dobbs Was Worth It
Conventional D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An "invisible army of women" are flocking to register to vote. Dobbs has fired up Democrats. President Joe Biden's fortunes, miserable only a few months ago, have suddenly turned around. The Economist says that cheering on Dobbs was "one of the worst political decisions of recent memory."
House voice vote sets U.S. on path to fix prior authorization
AMA-supported bipartisan legislation that provides relief from prior authorization-related health insurance headaches to more than 28 million seniors and the physicians who care for them was passed by a unanimous voice vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during...
