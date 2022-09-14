ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
LONGVIEW, TX
moderncampground.com

Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership

The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#East Texas#Yum#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Texas Restaurant#The Fourth Ruby
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx

When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 KNUE

One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital

We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love

There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
CAMP COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy