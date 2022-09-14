Read full article on original website
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest in Tyler celebrates minorities in community
The third annual East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest kicked off Saturday with more than 45 vendors at the Glass Recreation Center. The festival is an annual free event for residents to share the accomplishments and achievements in the Black community. The event was created for Black residents and other...
East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
moderncampground.com
Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership
The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait
If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods. At times,...
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
theeasttexasweekend.com
This historic post office has come back to life with coffee and smiles
Since the 1930s, an Art Deco style post office has called the heart of Jacksonville home. It is the first federal building built in Cherokee County and since 2021, has been bringing in the community in a fresh new way. Postmasters Coffee Company opened in July of 2021, with the...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx
When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
East Texas man will soon be selling his multi-million dollar classic car collection
MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall man is preparing to auction off his multi-million dollar automobile collection. Gene Ponder has been assembling his collection for more than 40 years, but his passion for cars began as a child. "My mother kind of abandoned me when I was one and my...
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
KTRE
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
KTRE
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
