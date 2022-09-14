ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

sanantoniomag.com

Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall

This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November

Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new places to get food in Austin this fall

Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin developers to see smaller parkland dedication fee increase this year; commercial projects added to process

Some council members said they hoped revisions to parkland dedication requirements could bring new parkland along Austin waterways such as Barton Creek. (Courtesy Austin Parks and Recreation Department) Several aspects of Austin’s parkland dedication process were updated Sept. 15 following a debate over the need for more public land in...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Central Austin, including renovations to East Sixth Street’s Inn Cahoots

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels named World’s Best Water Park for the 24th consecutive year

The Golden Ticket Awards recognize excellence in the amusement park industry. (Heather Demere/Community Impact Newspaper) The Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort in New Braunfels was been awarded its 24th consecutive Golden Ticket award by Amusement Today. The park offers a variety of river rides, pools and waterslides along with other unique attractions.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrates grand opening in Round Rock

The first Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar held a grand opening Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first Round Rock location Sept. 13 at 2600 N. I-35, Round Rock. The farm-to-table restaurant offers house-made simple syrups for cocktails and freshly baked bread for all of its menu items. The menu includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts alongside drinks, including wine, beer, signature cocktails and whiskey flights. Items such as biscuits, chicken and waffle plates, French toast, eggs and cocktails are also available during weekend brunch . 737-243-1330. www.whiskeycake.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner Market Days take place today!

Those who live in shiner no doubt know that fact already because of the highway banners that have touted as much for days now. It’s part of an additional plug the Shiner Market Days, now a registered non-profit organization, requested last Tuesday, Sept. 6, of the Shiner city council when the group’s representatives went before city aldermen to make a couple requests of that will help promote not only their monthly event but the town of Shiner itself.
SHINER, TX
fox7austin.com

Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

8 family-friendly things to do in Georgetown in September and October

The Georgetown Film Festival is a full day of films from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Photo Courtesy Susie Kelly) This September, Georgetown residents can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, including a cello concert at Southwestern University and a parking lot soiree hosted by Helping Hands of Georgetown. Learn more about these and other local events in Community Impact Newspaper's monthly to-do list.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Second Home2 Suites by Hilton location under construction in Round Rock

A second location of Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to open in 2023 on University Boulevard. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under construction in Round Rock at 425 University Blvd. A company representative confirmed that the new location is expected to open in 2023. Home2 Suites by Hilton offers studio and one-bedroom spaces for extended stays, in-suite kitchens and is pet-friendly. www.hilton.com/en/home2.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

