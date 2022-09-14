Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Kickbutt Coffee brings together Kung-fu and punk & local restaurant owners make adjustments
Kick Butt Coffee is located at 5775 Airport Blvd., Austin. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) Coffee, kung fu and punk music—it's a combination you'll only find at the longtime Austin fixture Kick Butt Coffee. Located in a small strip mall at 5775 Airport Blvd., Ste. 725, Austin, Kick Butt sits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 new places to get food in Austin this fall
Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
Austin developers to see smaller parkland dedication fee increase this year; commercial projects added to process
Some council members said they hoped revisions to parkland dedication requirements could bring new parkland along Austin waterways such as Barton Creek. (Courtesy Austin Parks and Recreation Department) Several aspects of Austin’s parkland dedication process were updated Sept. 15 following a debate over the need for more public land in...
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 latest commercial permits filed in Central Austin, including renovations to East Sixth Street’s Inn Cahoots
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels named World’s Best Water Park for the 24th consecutive year
The Golden Ticket Awards recognize excellence in the amusement park industry. (Heather Demere/Community Impact Newspaper) The Schlitterbahn Water Park and Resort in New Braunfels was been awarded its 24th consecutive Golden Ticket award by Amusement Today. The park offers a variety of river rides, pools and waterslides along with other unique attractions.
Developer gets OK for new Pearl project amid code changes in Bee Cave
An artist's rendering of The Pearl. (Courtesy of The Morgan Group/Community Impact Newspaper) As Bee Cave’s population continues to grow, more developers are eyeing the city as a potential site for projects and development. One of those developers, The Morgan Group, a Houston-based luxury property management company, is seeking...
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrates grand opening in Round Rock
The first Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar held a grand opening Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first Round Rock location Sept. 13 at 2600 N. I-35, Round Rock. The farm-to-table restaurant offers house-made simple syrups for cocktails and freshly baked bread for all of its menu items. The menu includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts alongside drinks, including wine, beer, signature cocktails and whiskey flights. Items such as biscuits, chicken and waffle plates, French toast, eggs and cocktails are also available during weekend brunch . 737-243-1330. www.whiskeycake.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner Market Days take place today!
Those who live in shiner no doubt know that fact already because of the highway banners that have touted as much for days now. It’s part of an additional plug the Shiner Market Days, now a registered non-profit organization, requested last Tuesday, Sept. 6, of the Shiner city council when the group’s representatives went before city aldermen to make a couple requests of that will help promote not only their monthly event but the town of Shiner itself.
fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
Museum of Illusions to bring 'edutainment' experience to The Domain
The reverse room will offer an upside-down world to take photos in reverse poses. (Courtesy Museum of Illusions/BizCom Associates) Museum of Illusions, a privately held chain of museums, will open a new location near Aritzia and Starbucks in The Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. "Museum of Illusions provides...
8 family-friendly things to do in Georgetown in September and October
The Georgetown Film Festival is a full day of films from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Photo Courtesy Susie Kelly) This September, Georgetown residents can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, including a cello concert at Southwestern University and a parking lot soiree hosted by Helping Hands of Georgetown. Learn more about these and other local events in Community Impact Newspaper's monthly to-do list.
Second Home2 Suites by Hilton location under construction in Round Rock
A second location of Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to open in 2023 on University Boulevard. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under construction in Round Rock at 425 University Blvd. A company representative confirmed that the new location is expected to open in 2023. Home2 Suites by Hilton offers studio and one-bedroom spaces for extended stays, in-suite kitchens and is pet-friendly. www.hilton.com/en/home2.
Prices trend down as homes spend more days on market in Northwest Austin in August
According to the Austin Board of Realtors monthly report, median home sales in northwest Austin stood at $644,598 declining by about $30,000 from July and by $50,000 from June. (Courtesy Canva/Community Impact Newspaper). Median home prices in Northwest Austin are down $67,000 from July to August, according to the Austin...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1