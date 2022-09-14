ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Youngstown State

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Youngstown State Penguins into Kroger Field this Saturday, Sept. 17, as both teams look to begin the 2022 season 3-0. The Cats are coming off a big win against then-No. 12 Florida in The Swamp, and will look to stay in flow against a hard-nosed FCS ...
LEXINGTON, KY
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night

Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
MOREHEAD, KY
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
LEXINGTON, KY
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997 at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old, when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
LEXINGTON, KY

