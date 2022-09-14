Read full article on original website
Related
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
J.J.Weaver's Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending, Stoops Says
Another week, another injury to a vital Kentucky player. Starting outside linebacker J.J. Weaver left Saturday's game against Youngstown State during the Penguins opening drive. After hitting the turf, Weaver was eventually helped off the field and taken back to the locker room, ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
foxlexington.com
‘He’s all legs’: Reece Potter’s height a luxury for Lexington Catholic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Height on a basketball court is a luxury. “Being able to dunk everything possible, being able to give them a reason to keep coming back,” Reece Potter said. Most big men end up having a growth spurt at some point. Lexington Catholic senior...
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Youngstown State
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Youngstown State Penguins into Kroger Field this Saturday, Sept. 17, as both teams look to begin the 2022 season 3-0. The Cats are coming off a big win against then-No. 12 Florida in The Swamp, and will look to stay in flow against a hard-nosed FCS ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
wdrb.com
Lexington police trying to identify people involved in chaos after UK football win against Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington police are asking for help identifying subjects involved with the chaos last week after Kentucky football knocked off Florida on the road. The Lexington Police Department released photos of seven individuals on Friday. Officers say they're wanted for questioning. A video from that night shows...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night
Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997 at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old, when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
Comments / 0