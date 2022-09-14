Read full article on original website
Corry, Johnson win; Clark takes USF Juniors championship at COTA
VRD Racing teammates Sam Corry and Nikita Johnson shared the final two race wins of the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season Sunday at Circuit of The Americas, but it was Canadian Mac Clark who won the overall battle for the championship. The 18-year-old Canadian also secured a scholarship valued at more than $221,000 to graduate onto the first official step of the Road to Indy, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, in 2023.
Radical Cup Sunday report: A day of three-peats at COTA
Returning to the track Sunday, races two and three closed the penultimate weekend of competition in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of the Americas — a day that featured shifts in momentum, different race winners, weekend sweeps, and new point leaders. Races...
SRO GT America Sebring preview
September 23-25, GT America powered by AWS takes its brand of top-level sports car sprint racing to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate weekend of the season. This historic track is 3.74 miles of long sweepers, high-speed straights, and enough technical hairpins to keep any level of pro nervous, which, considering how stacked the top five positions in the SRO3 and GT4 championship are, will make for exciting wheel-to-wheel action. The scramble is on to build up points before the final round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in early October—we might see some real upsets in position by Sunday night.
Reddick 'got ran over' at Bristol, ending Cup championship hopes
Tyler Redick’s NASCAR Cup Series championship chances ended quicker than anticipated when crash damage Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway put him too far behind to advance in the playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver said he got “ran over” on lap 277 when a multi-car crash broke out...
Capito says de Vries was on Williams shortlist before Monza
Williams team principal Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries was already on his shortlist for a 2023 seat prior to his debut for the team at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries produced an enormously impressive debut drive after being called up to replace Alex Albon ahead of FP3 when the team’s regular driver was hospitalized with appendicitis. He followed up his only practice session in the Williams with a Q2 appearance and a race into the points in ninth place. Capito (pictured at left, above, with de Vries) was delighted with the performance de Vries delivered but says it wasn’t a surprise to see what the Dutchman is capable of in a Formula 1 car.
Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals recap
On Episode 59 of Inside the SCCA I’m joined by Larry “Lefty” McLeod to recap the 2022 Solo Nationals. 1100 drivers descended on Lincoln, Nebraska and when it was all said and done more than 60 national champions were crowned. Part of our Solo Nationals recap focuses on the first two days of competition with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.
CORE, Riley set for LMP3 title showdown
The defending champions of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class might be behind in points this season, but the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 team plans to go out swinging. The No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier, with drivers Jon Bennett and Colin Braun,...
23XI expecting Kurt Busch to return in '23 – but has a backup plan if he doesn't
Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing believe Kurt Busch will return next season and if he does, the No. 45 Toyota will be waiting for him. Busch has been sidelined since July with concussion-like symptoms from a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway. While Ty Gibbs has been Busch’s substitute since then, Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing next season now that the latter Busch’s future is set. Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing, where he will replace Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration
Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
Radical Cup Saturday report: Field, Rafols, McMurry take COTA wins
After a successful Friday, Blue Marble Radical Cup teams and competitors returned to the track Saturday for the ever-important qualifying session and first wheel-to-wheel race of the weekend. Dense fog layered the facility with a single practice session kicking off the day as drivers took to the track. The 32 Radical racers negotiated the picturesque facility without incident as the session ran green in its entirety.
Fanatec GT World Challenge America headed for Sebring
The penultimate race weekend of the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season heads to central Florida for two races on the famous, 3.74-mile stretch of ex-military base tarmac at Sebring International Raceway. The notoriously bumpy circuit is a true challenge for both driver and machine to set the stage for the final few rounds of the 2022 season.
Larson signs contract extension with Hendrick through 2026
Kyle Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com have both signed concurrent contract extensions with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season. HendrickCars.com will remain a 35-race primary sponsor on Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet. It will also continue its support of Larson, who’s contract would have expired after the 2023 season, in his non-NASCAR events.
Buescher escapes Cup attrition to win under the lights at Bristol
With Chase Elliott pursuing him relentlessly for the final 50 laps, Chris Buescher held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the 19th different NASCAR Cup Series winner this season. After the event that set the field for the Round of 12...
VIDEO: Goodwood Revival 2022 Saturday highlights: Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Jenson Button and more
Day 2 of the 2022 Goodwood Revival was an incredible mixture of races, a couple of remaining practice sessions and celebrations. Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Jenson Button, Damon Hill, Dario Franchitti, Andre Lotterer and more were on track, battling among F1 racers, WRC drivers, Le Mans winners and more. As well as racing GT cars into the night the day had a celebration of Graham Hill, a parade of Ferrari legends and races of Can-Am cars and F1 machines. Also, the incredible ’60s touring cars of the St Mary’s Trophy put on an awesome display of racing.
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Cup playoff winners and losers going into the Round of 12
Two former NASCAR Cup Series champions will not add another title to their mantle this year. Neither will Richard Childress Racing. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick are no longer championship eligible as the first four drivers eliminated after Saturday night’s cut race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is the first time in the careers of Busch and Harvick that they’ve been knocked out of contention in the first round.
No IMSA series at Chicago for 2023
Although in the initial announcement of the NASCAR Chicago street race set for next July that there would be an IMSA series on the schedule, it has now been confirmed that there will be no sports car race in the inaugural event. While it was never expected that one of...
"Nothing has gone right" - Harvick
Kevin Harvick needed to win on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway but instead had an untimely pit road issue that made sure he didn’t. Harvick finished 10th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Last on the playoff grid going into the night, that is where Harvick remained when all was said and done.
"We’ll be on offense for the next three races" - Cindric
Austin Cindric went through it all on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to just squeak by into the next round of the NASCAR Cup series playoffs. On paper, Cindric finished in 20th place and seven laps off the pace. He advanced into the second round of the playoffs by two points.
PRUETT: Shades of Team Penske’s 1994 in 2022
ABOVE: Penske’s 1994 trio locked out the podium at Portland during one of many dominant showings. As I stood on pit lane Sunday afternoon in Monterey and watched Will Power and the No. 12 Team Penske crew go wild after winning the NTT IndyCar Series championship, I couldn’t help but think back to 1994 and being on the very same pit lane where Al Unser Jr. was crowned as Team Penske’s CART IndyCar Series champion.
