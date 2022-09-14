Williams team principal Jost Capito says Nyck de Vries was already on his shortlist for a 2023 seat prior to his debut for the team at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries produced an enormously impressive debut drive after being called up to replace Alex Albon ahead of FP3 when the team’s regular driver was hospitalized with appendicitis. He followed up his only practice session in the Williams with a Q2 appearance and a race into the points in ninth place. Capito (pictured at left, above, with de Vries) was delighted with the performance de Vries delivered but says it wasn’t a surprise to see what the Dutchman is capable of in a Formula 1 car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO