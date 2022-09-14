Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences. While being under the influence of Delta 8...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer Dies At 67
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47...
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Neillsville City Council Approves Conditional Use Permit
The Neillsville City Council approved a conditional use permit for a nursery and garden. Mayor Dewey Poeschel stated that the public hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh and Forest Street intersection was held at the August 23rd Common Council meeting, however action was not listed on the agenda.
Two semi’s crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Minor injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just before 11 am, south of Foster. Two semis and another vehicle were involved in the crash, which affected both east and westbound lanes.
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Death Shocks Community
(Eau Claire, WI) — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was 67 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47 years. Local officials expressed shock at the unexpected death saying Crame was “a pillar of the community” and was “going to be missed.”
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
Marshfield Common Council Approves Development Agreement for Marshfield Mall
(Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald) -Plans to redevelop the Marshfield Mall site to include space for three new major retailers are moving forward. According to Melissa Siegler of the Marshfield News-Herald, the Marshfield Common Council approved in a 7-2 vote the development agreement with Malls4u LLC at Tuesday's meeting after discussing the agreement in closed session.
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Cory Schalinske assumes the role of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Cory Schalinske takes over for Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly Tuesday. Schalinske joined the department in 2012 and has earned promotion three times.
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
Man Reported Missing From Black River Falls Found Dead
A Hayward man reported missing from Black River Falls was found dead. On Sunday, the Black River Falls Police Department issued a report about a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth Williams, last seen leaving his residence in Black River Falls. Police were worried about his safety. The alert was later canceled...
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
