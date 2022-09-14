North Carolina-based duo Violet Bell (Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez) are preparing their most ambitious project to date. Due out on Oct. 7, the duo's upcoming album Shapeshifter retells the story of the selkie, a mythical creature found in many Celtic and Norse folktales. In the tale, a fisherman steals the skin of a selfie, who can shift between human and seal with the aid of her shroud — and how the selkie reclaims it. (A more in-depth explanation of the selkie story can be found at Violet Bell's website.)

