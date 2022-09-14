Read full article on original website
Related
Chapel Hart Explain Why ‘American Pride’ Made Them So Emotional on ‘AGT’ [Watch]
Chapel Hart turned to social media early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14) to explain why they became so emotional during their performance of "American Pride" during Tuesday night's (Sept. 13) episode of America's Got Talent. The family country trio consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart have been a...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
NFL・
Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson Deliver an Impromptu ‘New York State of Mind’ Duet [Watch]
Two vocal titans came together on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, as show host Kelly Clarkson and star guest Garth Brooks teamed up for an impromptu duet performance of Billy Joel's 1976 classic, "New York State of Mind." The season premiere episode aired Monday, Sept. 12. In...
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Show Off Their Love in Romantic ‘Thank God’ Video [Watch]
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown finally released their first duet in "Thank God" from Brown's Different Man album, and the new music video brings the romantic song to life. Directed by Alex Alvga and filmed in Hawaii, the video finds the married couple of nearly four years on a tropical adventure as they sing together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drake Milligan Parades His Love for Classic Country on Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’ [Interview]
Life has been quite the whirlwind for Drake Milligan lately. He went straight from competing on America's Got Talent and finishing in third place to releasing his debut album just hours after the Season 17 finale. But this lightning-in-a-bottle moment has been something the Mansfield, Texas, native has been preparing...
Michelle Branch Says Her New Album Has Been ‘The Best Distraction Ever’ Amid Divorce
Michelle Branch returns in September with her fourth solo album, The Trouble With Fever, a pandemic-era project that she recorded and co-produced with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney — who also happens to be her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Branch filed to end her three-year marriage on Aug. 12, citing irreconcilable differences...
Buick Audra Embraces Independence in New Music Video for ‘Simply Said’ [WATCH]
Buick Audra has been just about everywhere you can go in the music industry: she's won two Grammys as a result of her work with Joss Stone. She is the guitarist and primary songwriter for Nashville heavy music duo the Friendship Commanders. With her third solo album Conversations with My Other Voice, Buick Audra turns her songwriting sights inward.
Garth Brooks Drops in at Irish Pub, Gives Low-Key Performance [Watch]
Garth Brooks has been enjoying his extended stay in Ireland this month. In addition to performing sold out shows at Dublin's Croke Park — he'll close out his run with shows Sept. 16 and Sept 17 — the country megastar has been taking in all the city has to offer, including the local pubs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craig Morgan Recounts How His Song ‘Almost Home’ Saved a Fan’s Life
Craig Morgan has no shortage of captivating life stories: From his career as a country star and Grand Ole Opry member, to his time as a military service member, to his recent stint on survival reality TV show Beyond the Edge, Morgan's life has been replete with adventure, and he's sharing those stories — many for the first time — in his upcoming new memoir, God, Family, Country.
Chris Stapleton Tributes Vince Gill With Stunning ‘Whenever You Come Around’ Cover [Watch]
Chris Stapleton was among the many artists who hit the stage to honor Vince Gill during a recent taping of a CMT Giants episode. The country superstar paid musical tribute to his friend and musical hero with a scorching performance of Gill's classic ballad, "Whenever You Come Around." Stapleton prefaced...
Violet Bell Navigate Through the Darkness of Addiction in ‘Junkie’ [WATCH]
North Carolina-based duo Violet Bell (Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez) are preparing their most ambitious project to date. Due out on Oct. 7, the duo's upcoming album Shapeshifter retells the story of the selkie, a mythical creature found in many Celtic and Norse folktales. In the tale, a fisherman steals the skin of a selfie, who can shift between human and seal with the aid of her shroud — and how the selkie reclaims it. (A more in-depth explanation of the selkie story can be found at Violet Bell's website.)
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson’s New Version of ‘9 to 5′ Is Pretty Emotional [Listen]
The country and pop world have collided musically once again. Global megastars Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for a reimagined version of the enduring hit, “9 to 5." The slowed-down track is produced by acclaimed Nashville-based producer and songwriter Shane McAnnally, alongside Sasha Alex Sloan and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lexie Hayden and Jason Nix Search for a Fresh Start in ‘Breaking Up’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]
Sometimes the only way to move forward is by taking a new and unpredictable path. Burgeoning country music talents Lexie Hayden and Jason Nix find themselves in an unexpected crossroads in their latest track, "Breaking Up." The creative collaborators have individually made a splash on the country music scene in...
Elle King Is Grateful to Have Her Son, Lucky, on Tour: ‘It Fills Up My Heart’
Who says you can't have it all? Earlier this year, Elle King shared a lengthy post on social media expressing how thankful she is to have both her dream career and her dream family. She's currently touring across the country with her "sonshine" Lucky in tow. "Touring with my sonshine...
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Dustin Lynch Looks Ahead to Cold Weather In His Angst-Riddled Love Ballad, ‘Wood on the Fire’ [Listen]
Seven months after the release of his last studio album, Blue in the Sky, Dustin Lynch returns with a sizzling stand-alone song that trades in warm weather jams like his current single -- "Party Mode" -- for something a little more seasonally appropriate. The new release, "Wood on the Fire,"...
Drake Milligan Teases Final ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got to Rock Out’
Drake Milligan is bringing his A-game to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 performance finale, happening on Tuesday night (Sept. 13). After making through the audition and semi-finals with roaring, high-energy performances, the singer — who AGT judge Howie Mandell dubs as "the next Elvis of Country" — has been practicing hard to give it his all in this final round.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen for New ‘Big Time’ Duet [LISTEN]
Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson have released a new duet version of "Big Time," the title track from Olsen's acclaimed 2022 solo album. "I love his voice," says Olsen of Simpson in the song's tongue-in-cheek lyric video, which you can watch below:. "Big Time" relishes the domestic bliss of a...
Kane Brown Teases ‘Thank God’ Music Video With Some Dreamy Behind-the-Scenes Shots [Pictures]
Just a couple of days after Kane Brown posted a teaser clip of "Thank God," his upcoming duet with his wife Katelyn, the singer is sharing a glimpse into the song's music video. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots and outtakes from the video shoot on his social channels on Monday (Sept. 5).
The Boot
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0