Craig Morgan Recounts How His Song ‘Almost Home’ Saved a Fan’s Life

Craig Morgan has no shortage of captivating life stories: From his career as a country star and Grand Ole Opry member, to his time as a military service member, to his recent stint on survival reality TV show Beyond the Edge, Morgan's life has been replete with adventure, and he's sharing those stories — many for the first time — in his upcoming new memoir, God, Family, Country.
Violet Bell Navigate Through the Darkness of Addiction in ‘Junkie’ [WATCH]

North Carolina-based duo Violet Bell (Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez) are preparing their most ambitious project to date. Due out on Oct. 7, the duo's upcoming album Shapeshifter retells the story of the selkie, a mythical creature found in many Celtic and Norse folktales. In the tale, a fisherman steals the skin of a selfie, who can shift between human and seal with the aid of her shroud — and how the selkie reclaims it. (A more in-depth explanation of the selkie story can be found at Violet Bell's website.)
Drake Milligan Teases Final ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got to Rock Out’

Drake Milligan is bringing his A-game to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 performance finale, happening on Tuesday night (Sept. 13). After making through the audition and semi-finals with roaring, high-energy performances, the singer — who AGT judge Howie Mandell dubs as "the next Elvis of Country" — has been practicing hard to give it his all in this final round.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
