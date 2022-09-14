Read full article on original website
The Uber Hack Shows Push Notification 2FA Has a Downside: It’s Too Annoying
On Thursday, Uber announced that it was “responding to a cybersecurity incident.” Less than 24 hours later, the “incident” appears to be a catastrophic data breach that exposed realms of corporate data to a hacker who claims to be an 18 year old. The New York...
Northeastern University Bomb Came With Note Railing Against Mark Zuckerberg and VR: Reports
On Tuesday night, a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University containing the school's virtual reality center exploded and injured a 45-year-old male employee, according to Boston police and reports. Police were called at 7:18 p.m. and arrived at the scene after one minute, officials said at a press...
DHS to Spend Almost $700,000 Investigating ‘Radicalization in Gaming’
The Department of Homeland Security has awarded a $699,763 grant to terrorism and security researchers to study the cross section of extremism and gaming. “Over the past decade, video games have increasingly become focal points of social activity and identity creation for adolescents and young adults. Relationships made and fostered within game ecosystems routinely cross over into the real world and are impactful parts of local communities,” the grant announcement on the DHS website said. “Correspondingly, extremists have used video games and targeted video game communities for activities ranging from propaganda creation to terrorist mobilization and training.”
