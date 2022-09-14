Retreating Russian troops in Kharkiv accused of torture by Ukrainians

(AP)

People from newly-liberated areas of Ukraine have accused Russian troops of carrying out torture against ordinary residents.

The claims by those in Kharkiv back those made in other parts of Ukraine when Russian forces retreated from towns close to the capital Kyiv earlier in the war.

Artem, a resident in the city of Balkliya in the Kharkiv region, which has seen spectacular gains by Ukrainian forces in the past few days, said he had been electrocuted by Russians as had many other residents.