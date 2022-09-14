ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Biden Dunked Surprisingly Hard On Rick Scott By Driving A Stake Through His Plan To Chop Social Security

By Mike Redmond
UproxxPublisher
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’

President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly

Iran’s president headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure as talks to revive Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. “There is no plan for a meeting or negotiations with U.S leaders," Raisi said. “We have no plans whatsoever for meeting them.” The Iranian president called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed

President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy