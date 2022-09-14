Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella Cressman
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Four stabbings in Albuquerque, suspect is in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have tracked down a suspect that was involved in four stabbings which occurred Sunday afternoon, along Central Ave. SW. The stabbing victims are being treated at a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition. An APD spokesman says one of the...
Lung Institute: New Mexico places in top 10 for national lung health
A study about lung health in America was commissioned by the Lung Institute.
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
PATRICIA ANN MABEN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Maben, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
12news.com
Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock. On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.
Albuquerque couple that stole from non-profit will forfeit their home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle. KRQE News 13 has learned […]
KOAT 7
5-year-old New Mexico girl born with half a heart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katherine Lange, a 5-year-old girl full of life, is now fighting for her life on a day-to-day basis. Her father, Gary Lange, said she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before she was born. "We got diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant and found out we...
3 downtown stabbings could be related, Albuquerque police say
Police are actively investigating three stabbings.
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill
Youth from across New Mexico participated in the fair, especially when it came to showing livestock.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
Man charged after Albuquerque police find 92 fentanyl pills, meth pipe, handgun
An arrest took place after Albuquerque police pulled over a man for speeding.
cbs4local.com
New Mexico man sentenced to 3 years for distributing obscene material to a minor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A New Mexico man was sentenced last week for attempting to distribute obscene matter to a minor. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Alfredo Ramos to 3 years in prison. According to court documents, Ramos engaged in sexually explicit and obscene text conversations with someone he...
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
rrobserver.com
Online meeting set for Northern Blvd. work
RIO RANCHO – Work on the Northern Blvd. corridor is in final design stage and state and local officials have set an online public meeting for information. The meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a press statement. The meeting will be hosted by the City of Rio...
Hard work pays off for kids at New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock auction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year’s worth of work paid off big for New Mexico kids at the New Mexico State Fair. The Junior Livestock auction returned in person for the first time in two years. Throughout the week, FFA and 4-H students showed off their animals. Friday they went up for auction. KRQE News 13 […]
