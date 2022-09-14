ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores

The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Four stabbings in Albuquerque, suspect is in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have tracked down a suspect that was involved in four stabbings which occurred Sunday afternoon, along Central Ave. SW. The stabbing victims are being treated at a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition. An APD spokesman says one of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Española, NM
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
State
Arkansas State
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Non-government

PATRICIA ANN MABEN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Maben, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
RIO RANCHO, NM
12news.com

Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock. On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
KOAT 7

5-year-old New Mexico girl born with half a heart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katherine Lange, a 5-year-old girl full of life, is now fighting for her life on a day-to-day basis. Her father, Gary Lange, said she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before she was born. "We got diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant and found out we...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Opioids#Pharmacies#New Mexicans#1st Judicial District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Online meeting set for Northern Blvd. work

RIO RANCHO – Work on the Northern Blvd. corridor is in final design stage and state and local officials have set an online public meeting for information. The meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a press statement. The meeting will be hosted by the City of Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy