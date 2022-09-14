ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL

Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY

Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch

Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC

Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
NHL
NHL

LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff

Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
NHL
NHL

For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE

Alexander Holtz has patiently developed his game in the hopes of taking it to the next level. Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on...
NHL
NHL

Missed opportunities cost Jets against Canucks at Young Stars

Missed opportunities were a theme for the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at the Young Stars Classic, as they fell 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Event Centre. Winnipeg, now 0-2-0 at the tournament, hit two posts and couldn't convert on a five-on-three power play opportunity in the third - despite a number of good looks.
NHL
NHL

Keller healthy, expects to play in Coyotes' season opener

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Clayton Keller said he expects to be ready to play in the Arizona Coyotes' season opener at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13, but the forward doesn't yet know if he will participate when training camp opens on Sept. 22. "We'll see. That's the goal right now,"...
NHL
NHL

Erik Johnson's Day with the Stanley Cup

"Sometimes the best things are worth waiting a long time for." Johnson's individual journey to becoming an eventual Stanley Cup Champion didn't transpire without his own share of trying adversity in sacrifices, failures and heartbreak over the years as the longest tenured member of the organization. The 34-year-old and former first overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft began his career in St. Louis in 2007. After facing a rough patch of knee injuries upon tearing his ACL and suffering a tear to his MCL, the defenseman was traded to the Avalanche in 2010, where he has been a mainstay since.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City

Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
NHL

Jets welcome Canada Life as first-ever jersey patch partner

The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program. WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2022 - Official Winnipeg Jets Adi-Pro jerseys will proudly display the Canada Life patch positioned on the upper right chest area of both home and away jerseys beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season as part of a multi-year jersey patch partnership. The partnership is part of the NHL's new Jersey Advertising Program which begins with the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NHL

VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Rookies Face Kings

Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The Vegas Golden Knights rookie team gears up for its second game in San Jose as they take on the rookies from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can watch live on VegasGoldenKnights.com and listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'

PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
NHL

Smith talks additions, Senators playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith. D.J. Smith can't wait for the start of training camp...
NHL
NHL

Oilers season preview: Campbell, Kane to be counted on

New goalie, returning forward could determine whether Edmonton goes on another deep playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening Sept. 21, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
NHL

Prospects Showcase: Blackhawks 5, Wild 0

CHICAGO, Ill. -- After scoring five unanswered goals in a comeback victory on Friday night, the Minnesota Wild were unable to generate an offense, falling to the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 in the second and final game of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Kid Cudi sports Blackhawks, Rangers sweaters on world tour

American rapper stops in Chicago, New York on 27-city tour. On his way to the moon, Kid Cudi stopped in New York. The American rapper wore a custom New York Rangers jersey on stage at Barclays Center on Sept. 12. New York is one of his 27 stops during his 'To The Moon' world tour, which travels to North America, Asia and Europe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Dufour Looking to Build Off Dream Season

After a QMJHL MVP, Memorial Cup and WJC gold, William Dufour is excited for his first Islanders training camp. William Dufour had the 2021-22 season most players dream about. In one year, he won the Memorial Cup, the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy for the Memorial Cup most valuable player, the Michel Briere Trophy for the QMJHL most valuable player and gold at World Juniors with Team Canada. Now, he's taking the next step in his hockey career at his first NHL camp.
NHL
NHL

Marchenko's overtime goal gives Blue Jackets win over Maple Leafs

Dumais scores late to tie the game as Columbus ends Traverse tournament with 3-2 victory. The Blue Jackets completed the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., with a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon. Columbus finishes this year's version of the tournament with a 2-1 record.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

