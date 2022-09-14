Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and while there are plenty of question marks surrounding just how the team has been run behind the scenes, there can be no doubt that Cuban's arrival was a turning point for the franchise. He took over a team that had won 40% of its games in the 20 years before his arrival and turned them into a powerhouse.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO