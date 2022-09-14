ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting For Nearly 3 Hours: "Looks Like Brunson Replacement Maybe Internal."

Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and while there are plenty of question marks surrounding just how the team has been run behind the scenes, there can be no doubt that Cuban's arrival was a turning point for the franchise. He took over a team that had won 40% of its games in the 20 years before his arrival and turned them into a powerhouse.
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”

Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Talks About Kobe Bryant And His Competitive Nature: "He Would Cut You And By The End Of The Game, You Didn't Even Know You Were Going To Bleed Out."

Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant were on-court rivals for much of the early-2000s. The Jason Kidd-led, New Jersey Nets, became one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the post-Michael Jordan era. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant was surrounded by a juggernaut Lakers team that is one of the best teams of all time because of him and Shaquille O'Neal.
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"

The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
